Crypto Kingpin Olaf Carlson-Wee buys $ 28.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion





Long before the very days of Dogecoin's mass market and PooCoin, before the words cryptocurrency and blockchain entered the general lexicon, a student at Vassar College wrote his 2012 graduation thesis on a new technology called bitcoin. And to prove his love, this self-proclaimed crypto lover also took his first salary entirely in bitcoin. This early adoption clearly paid off for the student, Olaf Carlson-Wee, who was born and raised in Minnesota by Lutheran pastors of Norwegian descent. He became the first employee of Coinbase maintaining a more than $ 100 billion cryptocurrency exchange by cold emailing the founders, and turned his meager salary into a fortune in bitcoins worth hundreds. millions. After leaving Coinbase, Carlson-Wee launched crypto-centric hedge fund Polychain Capital, which now operates in one of San Francisco's chicest skyscrapers. Now, at 32, Carlson-Wee is as well known for his idiosyncratic attire that he regularly wears colorful nail polish, neon tracksuits and several earrings as for his devotion to cryptography, for which aspiring blockchain tycoons see him as an oracle and a hero. Now ready for life, the young CEO remains based in the NorCals Bay area, but just spent $ 28.5 million on a part-time house in LA, this one is a decidedly flashy mansion perched in the hills just above LA's bustling Sunset Strip. While this is one of the highest prices paid for a house in Hollywood Hills in recent years, that $ 28.5 million is actually a big loss for X-Men seller, director Simon. Kinberg. Completed in 2017, Kinberg purchased the custom built domain in early 2018 for a whopping $ 31.5 million, remaining in residence until early this year. But now that he's engaged to famous poet-activist Cleo Wade, with whom he shares a baby girl, Kinberg has paid $ 15.5 million for an equally large but decidedly more family-friendly Brentwood estate. But as a bachelor apartment, the Carlson-Wee Estate is hard to beat. Sitting atop one of the region's largest headlands, the 1.07 acre property features a contemporary 12,000 square foot mansion with breathtaking views of the entire LA Basin from the downtown skyline -City of LA to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

