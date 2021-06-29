Britney Spears’ restaurateur works with experts to ‘help’ | Entertainment





Britney Spears’ personal curator worked with a team of experts to support the singer. The Toxic hitmaker spoke in court last week to call the guardianship she was abusive of, but insiders say Jodi Montgomery, who was the 39-year-old’s long-term care manager for the pop stars before stepping in as co-curator in September 2019 focuses on doing the best for her client. A source told People magazine: [Jodi has been] working with a team of focused experts to give Britney the tools to improve. “ Britney’s medical records are sealed and she has never disclosed any mental health issues. The hope is therefore that she may eventually come out of the tutelage. Although singer Stronger has denounced the treatment she received from her conservatives, which also includes her father, Jamie Spears, the insider insisted those who oversaw her affairs had been investigated. by the court. The source said: Under California law, all Conservatives must be the subject of a secret court investigation. Progress should be reported. Restaurant owners are all closely watched to make sure nothing goes wrong. “ Jamie is in charge of Britney’s financial affairs and is very involved in her daily life due to the nature of the decisions he has to make. The insider explained, “Even though Jamie is in charge of his finances, he still has to approve everything because everything is finance at the end of the day. If she wants to go to Hawaii, he has to approve her because it costs money. If she wants to take her friends to dinner, he has to approve her, because it costs money. Jamie has the right to say no to certain things. “ When she went to court last week, singer Lucky who has sons Sean Preston, 15 and 14, Jayden, along with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, admitted she didn’t expect the let anyone believe how much his life has been spent under guardianship. She said: “I never said it openly – I never thought anyone would believe me. I do not lie. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and that’s enough. I want to be able to be heard. I’ve kept this on for so long – it’s not good for my heart. “I’ve been so angry and cry everyday. For my sanity… I need to get it out of my heart. Anger, all that. “The main reason I’m here today is that I want to end the guardianship without being assessed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/britney-spears-conservator-working-with-experts-to-help/article_ecdf79b7-2ace-593f-b90e-fccba30e4a46.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

