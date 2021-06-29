Tarantino plans ‘Hollywood’ play before directing final film





Tarantino isn’t even thinking about his latest movie right now because he’s “doing other things”.

Quentin Tarantino’s final directorial effort won’t come for some time as he continues to expand his Oscar-winning “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” into other media. The director’s Hollywood novelization is now available on purchase (and an instant bestseller on Amazon’s book listings), and he confirmed in an interview on Podcast “The big picture” (Going through /Movie) that the next step for “Hollywood” is an adaptation of a play. “Believe it or not, I wrote a game version of [‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’]”said Tarantino.” I wanted to write a play, and stuff that isn’t in the book … I wanted it to exist as a play. And again, I’m able to explore things that aren’t in the book. are not in the [movie]. The play deals with Italy. Tarantino wrote the adaptation of the play within “six or seven months” of writing the film’s first draft. The filmmaker didn’t let anyone read the script during this time, not even his agents, and he sat on it while adapting “Hollywood” into a play and writing other tangential elements to the film, including five screenplays. televised for “Hollywood” fiction Western series “Bounty Law” (Tarantino talked about this series at length during the press tour for “Hollywood” in 2019) Related Related “Just to give you a taste of the play,” Tarantino added, “the entire second act of the play is [Leonardo DiCaprio’s character] Grinding wheel [Dalton] and [Al Pacino’s character] Marvin [Schwarz] having diner with [spaghetti western director] Sergio Corbucci and Nori Corbucci at their favorite Japanese restaurant in Rome. Rick doesn’t have the role [yet]. Depending on how this dinner goes, that means Rick will be Nebraska Jim or not. The movie “Hollywood” covers Rick’s spaghetti western phase through storytelling. While viewers know Rick landed the role of Nebraska Jim and found success in Italy, the play would fill in the gaps to reveal just how much Rick landed the life-saving role. Will Tarantino stage a production of his play “Hollywood”? “That’s the idea,” said the director. “I mean we’ll see what happens, but my plan is to make this book, I just did it, then finish the movie book, then the next thing on the list is to start thinking about the play.” … I’m not going to think about [my] last movie for a while. I’m doing something else right now. This “movie book” is called Cinema Speculation, and it’s described as a “deep dive into 1970s films, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writings and tantalizing ‘what ifs’ from one of the most famous filmmakers in cinema, and its most devoted fan. When the novel “Hollywood” was first announced, it was part of news that revealed Tarantino had signed a two-pound contract with HarperCollins. The upcoming second book is a non-fiction work titled “Cinema Speculation,” described as “a deep dive into 1970s films, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writings and” what if “tantalizing” influenced by Pauline Kael. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

