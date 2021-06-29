Queens Platinum Jubilee to feature carnival-themed party and bus-sized dragon

The highlight of the Queens The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June will be a carnival-themed party that will take place along the mall and through the streets of Westminster and will include around 6,000 people, as the organizers of the event revealed on Tuesday. .

In what has been described as the most ambitious event ever to take place in the capital, London will host a spectacular show that will tell the story of Queens’ remarkable 70-year reign.

It will be the country’s biggest celebratory event on the country’s biggest street for a long, long time, the co-chair said. Nicolas Coleridge, who orchestrates the event with Sir Michael Lockett. Lockett has also conducted the Queens Golden Jubilee concerts at Buckingham Palace and the Diamond Jubilee Pageant.

Adrien evans, who was the master of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in 2012, will also oversee the Platinum Jubilee competition with the CEO Rosanna Machado, who ran the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant, and Phoebe Reith, director of development and partnerships. It is understood that the Queens Principal Assistants have been made aware of all plans to date and the competition has Her Majesty’s blessing.

Despite having been involved in the previous two jubilees, Lockett said: Never has the ambition of an event like this been higher. Because we are marking an occasion like the one our nation has never seen before. A platinum jubilee. Seventy full years of service. It is a remarkable achievement and the Queen continues to have a remarkable reign.

Described by the organizers as a spectacle of theater, dance, music and carnival, there will also be a lot of pomp and pageantry thanks to the armed forces which will be involved in the ceremonial contingent which includes marching bands, troops in service and people across the UK and the Commonwealth. Highlights of the pageant, which marks the last day of the Jubilee celebrations, will include a dragon bigger than a London bus and whose wingspan is the width of the mall. The coronation will be captured in dance and theater, and there will be an African animal-themed performance to mark the Queen’s ascension to the throne on a safari in Kenya.

A giant oak tree, which will serve as a May pole, will also be part of the procession. Coleridge said organizers are anticipating some of the biggest spectators in royal history as the contest will run on every platform possible.

The pageant is the culmination of the four-day jubilee weekend designed to engender intense national happiness and celebration, he said, adding that the jubilee will be a time for Britain and the rest of the world. world to go through a difficult year. In a way, it will be a reopening ceremony for the UKa, a moment that catalyzes a national goal and above all, fun, joyful and entertaining.

Talk to Vanity Show After Tuesday’s press conference, Coleridge said the celebrations would be worthy of our record-breaking monarch whose remarkable life story will be captured in a children’s story about the Jubilee written by Sir Michael Morpurgo, author of Battle horse.

Having overtaken Queen Victoria as the world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee. The celebrations will be a time to remember and celebrate some of the milestones of his reign and the many changes that took place during the Second Elizabethan Age. From man’s first steps on the moon, to the very first Concorde flight, to the digital revolution, the queen who has her own Twitter and Instagram accounts has witnessed more global change than any other public figure.

Throughout it all, Her Majesty has been our strength and constant guardian, in good times and in bad times, said Lockett. The golden thread that connects us across generations, communities and nations.

Evans, who oversaw the ambitious Diamond Jubilee River Contest in which a flotilla of boats and ships sailed the Thames in 2012, said the contest would have three parts: ceremony, celebration and finale. The final is kept secret until the event approaches.

Joking that he was hoping Sunday June 5, 2022 would be a gloriously sunny day, unlike the wet and windy weather of June 2012, Evans said: We are expecting a cheerful atmosphere, rough Union Jacks seas and enthusiastic cheers, as hundreds of thousands of people gather to witness this moment in history.

