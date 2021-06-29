VIDEO: First paintball tournament organized at The Rock

ROCKINGHAM – The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex hosted its first paintball tournament, The Guardians First Responders Royale, on Saturday morning to benefit first responders.

A mix of seasoned paintball veterans and newbie players faced off over seven rounds. Eight teams traveled from across the state to participate in the 3-v-3 battle.

Teams were awarded five points for eliminating a player and one point for leaving a player alive after each round. A player is immediately eliminated when touched and must leave the field with his hands in the air. A player may consult a referee if there is disagreement on his elimination.

All of the guns were “chronographed” which means the paintball comes out at the same speed on all of the different guns used.

“Paintball is very inclusive for the people who come,” said Aaron Lemon, a Greensville police officer. “We like to play with new people. “

Lemon plays for East Carolina Mutiny, a team that has played together for years. They had two separate teams competing.

His teammate Davis Porter has agreed with Lemon that everyone is welcome to try the sport. They said sportsmanship and camaraderie are essential to the game.

“At worst, it’s like being slapped in the face by a towel,” Porter said of the feeling of being shot with a paintball.

Porter added that the sport is a great exercise with all the running and glide needed to maneuver effectively.

“I’m excited for the future,” said Justin Jones, owner and operator of Guardians and vice president of operations for The Rock. “This is the first step of a hundred.”

Jones said the goal is to make The Rock a paintball “mecca”. There are plans to add airsoft lessons, and there is already an indoor paintball site and a wooded outdoor course.

“We’re going to suck,” said Reed Gunter of the Ball-Qaeda team. “These guys are legitimate.”

Gunter said he had only played a few times before, but for one of his teammates it was the first time in his life.

After three laps, both East Carolina Mutiny teams found themselves atop the scoreboard. One of their teams was undefeated with none of their players getting shot.

Participants agreed that the course was extremely tight, with few places to hide, which made it a bit of a challenge.

“It’s not nerve-racking, it’s exciting,” Jessica Lemon said of watching her husband play.

Their son, Masyn, 8, has said he wants to star in events like this when he is older.

“Shooting is difficult,” Masyn said. “The gun is heavy! “

Jones said people can expect more paintball events in the future at The Rock.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe to https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Contact Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]