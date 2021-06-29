Acclaimed actress Viola Davis to be guest speaker at LMU launch at SoFi Stadium





Loyola Marymount University will host award-winning actress Viola Davis as the keynote speaker for her 109th launch exercises on July 31, 2021. The ceremony, to be held at SoFi Stadium, will honor and celebrate undergraduates, graduates and LMU Loyola Law School. Classes 2020 and 2021. Davis is an award-winning and critically revered film, television and theater actress known for her scheming and groundbreaking roles. She is part of the elite group of actors who have won the triple crown of actors of an Oscar, Emmy Award and Tony Award. She is also the most Oscar nominated black actress in history. Time Magazine has twice named Davis as one of the most influential people in the world, and in 2020 the New York Times ranked her 9the on his list of the 25 greatest actors of the 21st Century. Most recently, Davis was honored with a Screen Actors Guild Award and nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her role in My Raineys Black Bottom. For her unforgettable role as Annalize Keating in the hit ABC and Shondaland drama How to Get Away with Murder, Davis was nominated three times and became the first African American to receive the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a dramatic series. The Screen Actors Guild has honored her twice for the same role. Davis won Critics Choice, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Fences for Paramount Pictures. She also starred with Denzel Washington in the 2010 Broadway revival of the play. His performance earned him a Tony Award, as well as the Drama Critics Circle Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award. Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, founded JuVee Productions, which develops and produces entertainment content with a focus on narratives from a wide range of emerging and established voices. Ms. Davis’ journey as an actor and activist filled with integrity and purpose is one we look forward to sharing with our students, faculty, and the LMU community, as it resonates with our mission and elevates our vision as as a university with global reach and impact, said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. Davis is a graduate of Rhode Island College and Julliard School, and both institutions have further recognized her accomplishments with honorary doctorates. Media wishing to attend the ceremony must confirm attendance to reserve parking and credentials. CONTACT: [email protected]

