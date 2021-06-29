BTI Partners pays $ 11 million for Hollywood multi-family development site





BTI Partners is planning a 25-story multi-family project on the site of the Hollywood Bread Building, after purchasing the property for $ 11 million. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners and its financial partner Bridge Investment Group have purchased the Bread Building at 1747 Van Buren Street, according to a press release. Steve Kohn and Chris Moyer were part of the Cushman & Wakefield team representing BTI Partners. MG3 vendor Hollywood is affiliated with the Aventura-based MG3 developer group, according to company records. The 11-story Bread Building was built in 1969, according to property records. It has been a Hollywood landmark, although in recent years it has fallen into disuse and has remained vacant. BTI Partners, whose CEO is Noah Breakstone, plans to build an apartment building with 362 market-priced units and 16,000 square feet of retail space, the statement said. Construction is expected to begin this year after BTI Partners demolished the Bread Building this summer. The Hollywood Bread Building sign will be retained. The purchase, which includes plots adjacent to the Bread Building, totals 1.6 acres, according to Keith Poliakoff, attorney for BTI Partners. The properties are in an opportunity zone, which means investors can get tax relief on their capital gains by investing money in the business, according to Poliakoff. Salt Lake City-based real estate investor Bridge Investment Group owns several Opportunity Zone funds that have been steadily raising capital since launching in 2018. The project will be located at the southeast end of Hollywoods Young Circle and will be part of BTI’s larger investments in the region. The property is fully licensed for the project, which means only permits are needed, according to Poliakoff. The group also wants to build a two-tower complex on the east side of Young Circle by now redeveloping the 3.25-acre Young Circle Mall on the site. The plans relate to residences, shops, restaurants, offices and a walkway connecting the two towers, the statement said. BTI, which is in the planning and approval stage for this project, purchased this property for $ 16 million in 2020. Overall, the redevelopment of the mall and the BTI apartment tower replacing the Bread Building adds up to a $ 500 million investment in Young Circle, the statement said. BTI, which is also a land investor and capital partner, develops residential, commercial, mixed-use and other real estate, according to its website. He is also a developer of blueprints for communities across Florida. Current projects include Crossprairie on 1,400 acres in Orlando and Westshore Marina District on 52 acres in Tampa, according to the BTI website. MG3 Developer Group invests in real estate and land development, with an emphasis on assisted living and charter schools. The firm is headed by Marcelo Saiegh, Hernan Leonoff and Gustavo Bogomolni, according to its website. In April, MG3 sold a portfolio of eight schools in Florida for $ 242 million, including two in South Florida for $ 78.1 million. The Bread Building sale comes as Hollywood is on track to record South Florida’s biggest hotel sale this year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is under contract to purchase the 369-key Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort for $ 270 million, according to Pebblebrook. Contact Lidia Dinkova

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/miami/2021/06/29/bti-partners-buys-hollywood-bread-building-for-11m-plans-multifamily-tower/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos