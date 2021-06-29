It’s never too early to talk about Halloween at the theme parks – Daily News





Is it too early to talk about Halloween? For the large and loyal community of haunting fans, it’s never too soon, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled so many Halloween celebrations and theme parks last year. The lack of so many Halloween events last year only underscored the financial importance of the season to the themed entertainment industry. Universal has called Halloween Horror Nights its thirteenth month for the extra income the after-hours event provides at its parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Singapore, and Osaka, Japan. Knotts Berry Farm started the theme park industry in the 1970s, and Knotts Scary Farm remains a staple of the season. The success of Universal, the owner of Knotts Cedar Fair and Six Flags Parks in selling tickets to their haunted events across the country prompted another chain of theme parks to jump in on the business. This year, SeaWorld Parks will for the first time round off their Spooktacular Family Celebrations with an after-hours booked appointment called Howl-O-Scream, using the same brand name as Busch Gardens Theme Parks. for their haunted events. Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego offers haunted Southern California fans another mega-event this Halloween season, replacing the loss of Dark Harbor’s lair at Queen Mary’s Long Beachs. Others may also be on the way, like Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has posted on its social media that it hopes to bring back its Horror Made Here event in 2022. But as important as hangouts may be to attraction results, they remain even more emotionally important to many guests. Hauntings sell fear, but what many fans actually buy is the chance to feel fully alive to rejoice in a unique blend of terror immediately giving way to relief and joy. Haunts offers the ultimate social experience. Their return this year reassures fans that we can meet again to scream, laugh and stick together. Real living people deliver almost all scares to a lair. Visitors do not sit passively to be entertained by animatronics or filmed media like they are at so many other theme park attractions. As haunted fans flock to large theme parks, they also flock to backyards and garages, supporting fellow Halloween lovers who create their own lairs. Many professional attraction designers have started to create hangouts, and the community continues to celebrate those who want to give as much as they get. Fear brings hope this fall as Halloween events return from coast to coast. Yet the past year will continue to affect the industry as designers seek to keep their haunts from hitting too close to home. I asked a representative from Universal how long it could take before parks felt comfortable associating a haunted house with a plague, which was a common haunted trope. She answered before I even finished asking the question. Never.

