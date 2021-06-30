Cloud Atlas: which characters each actor plays

The stars ofCloud Atlas played multiple characters over several centuries, and here are all the characters each actor plays. Directed by the Wachowskis,Cloud Atlas released in theaters in 2012 and was the duo’s attempt to deliver yet another epic sci-fi film. After hitting big withThe matrix, the suites andSpeed ​​runner made the filmmakers quite divided. The answer to Cloud Atlaswas pretty mixed too, as audiences either loved or hated the movie.

Based on the award-winning novel by David Mitchell,Cloud Atlas tells an interconnected story about humanity and reincarnation through six distinct time periods. This includes stories in different locations and years with new main characters. The history of the Pacific Islands in 1849 follows Adam Ewing (Jim Sturgess). Robert Frobisher (Ben Whishaw) directs the story set in Cambridge and Edinburgh in 1936. Luisa Rey of Halle Berry is central to the 1973 narrative in San Francisco. Timothy Cavendish (Jim Broadbent) leads the story in 2012 in London. Donna Bae plays Sonmi-451 in dystopian neo-Seoul in 2144, and Tom Hanks’ Zachry is the main character in the section set in post-apocalyptic Hawaii in 2321.

Cloud Atlas however, gave each of these artists and many others an additional challenge. The idea of ​​reincarnation and continuation of souls saw the Wachowskis have multiple actors playing multiple characters, regardless of gender or ethnicity, across the different time periods. Here is each character that each actor plays inCloud Atlas.

Tom hanks

The main role of Tom Hanks inCloud Atlas is like Zachry Bailey, a man who lives on the Big Island of Hawaii and meets Meronym. Zachry works with Meronym to help save the Prescient and eventually marries her and starts a family with her on another planet. Hanks is originally seen in the 1849 story as Dr. Henry Goose, who tries to kill Adam Ewing. He also plays a hotel manager in the 1936 story, scientist Isaac Sachs in 1973, and gangster Dermot Hoggins in 2012. Hanks can also be seen as an actor playing Timothy Cavendish in a movie in 2144.

Halle berry

The main role of Halle Berry inCloud Atlas is like Luisa Rey, a reporter in 1973 in San Francisco investigating a plot about Lloyd Hooks. She is nearly killed by a hitman but manages to expose Hooks’ corruption. Her role in the 1849 story is that of a slave on a plantation. She then plays a white Jewish woman named Jocasta Ayrs in 1936, an Indian guest at the party in 2012, a Korean doctor named Ovid in 2144, and the advanced being of the Prescient known as Meronym.

Jim broadbent

The lead role of Jim Broadbent inCloud Atlas is like Timothy Cavendish, a publisher who achieves great success after the assassination of a recent book reviewer, in the 2012 story. Cavendish is then brought in by his brother to enlist in a retirement home, but he ends up breaking up and writes a screenplay about his life that would later become a movie. His role in 1849 was that of Captain Molyneux. He is later seen as composer Vyvyan Arys in 1936, a Korean musician in 2144, and a member of the Prescients in 2321. He does not play any character in the 1973 screenplay.

Jim sturgess

Jim Sturgess plays Adam Ewing, a young lawyer who goes to a plantation in the Chatham Islands, inCloud Atlas‘Scenario from 1849. Ewing helps free a slave and eventually becomes an advocate for the abolition of slavery. He is later seen as a hotel guest in 1936 and Megan’s father in 1973. Sturgess then plays a football fan named Highlander in 2012 and a Korean named Hae-Joo Chang in 2144 who helps start a clone revolution. . He also plays Zachry’s brother-in-law, Adam, in the 2321 story.

Doona Bae

The main role of Doona Bae inCloud Atlas is like Somni-451 in the 2144 storyline. Somni-451 is a clone created to be a worker drone and Bae plays a few different versions of this character before leading a revolution after seeing a movie about the life of Timothy Cavendish. Somni-451 is killed by the Archivists after having incited the revolution. She also played Tilda, the white wife of Adam Ewing, in 1849. Bae then played Megan’s mother and a Hispanic factory worker in 1973. She had no role in the storylines of 1936, 2012 and 2321 .

Ben Whishaw

The main role of Ben Whishaw inCloud Atlas is like bisexual composer Robert Frobisher in 1936, who has an affair with Jocasta Arys. Frobisher is busy writing “The Cloud Atlas Sextet”, but is threatened by Vyvyan Arys to receive credit on the song. His story ends after completing the sextet and committing suicide. He also plays a cabin boy in the 1849 story and a store clerk in 1973. Whishaw then plays Georgette, the wife of Denholme Cavendish, in 2012, and a member of an unnamed tribe in 2321. He doesn has no role in the history of 2144.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving plays several supporting roles throughoutCloud Atlas. He plays Haskell Moore, Tilda’s father and Adam Ewing’s stepfather. He then plays a Nazi named Tadeusz Kesselring in 1936 and an assassin named Bill Smoke in 1973. Weaving then plays a nurse in 2012, a government figure in 2144 and an imaginary creation of Zachry’s mind named Old Georgie in 2321.

Hugh grant

Hugh Grant also has several supporting roles duringCloud Atlas‘various settings. He played plantation owner Giles Horrox in 1849, a hotel worker in 1936, and the owner of a nuclear power plant named Lloyd Hooks in 1973. Grant would later play Timothy Cavendish’s brother, named Denholme Cavendish, in 2012. He also plays a Korean. restaurant manager in 2144 and chef Kona, leader of a cannibal tribe in 2321.

Keith david

Keith David has several supporting roles inCloud Atlas but does not appear in the scenarios of 1936 or 2012. He begins as a slave named Kupaka in 1849 then security agent for Lloyd Hooks in 1973. David is then An-kor Apis, leader of the resistance, in 2144 and member of the Prescient in 2321.

James D’Arcy

James D’Arcy begins his stay inCloud Atlas like Rufus Sixsmith, Robert Frobisher’s lover in 1936. He then played Sixsmith again in 1973 and worked with Luisa Rey. He then plays a nurse named James who is at the retirement home where Timothy Cavendish goes in 2012. D’Arcy also plays an archivist in 2144.

Susan sarandon

Susan Sarandon also plays several roles inCloud Atlas. She is the wife of Giles Horrox in 1849 and a woman named Ursula, who is the love of life of Timothy Cavendish. Sarandon then played a man named Yusouf Suleiman in 2144 and a member of the Prescients in 2321.

