While we have the fabulous Bollywood brides to reckon with, Deepa Gahlot wonders if “Real Housewives” are real, desperate, or fabricated.

At one point in the march of the women’s movement, the word housewife became politically incorrect and was replaced by housewife. Women who had no career, or rather paid jobs, had no answer to the question: What are you doing? There would be a pout of regret or embarrassment before answering, I’m just a housewife. Never mind that most middle and working class women are crushed by endless housework, child care and the elderly, but the idea persists that housewives are just spending hard-earned money. of their husband.

Even in upper-class households, or households with career women, in most cases the duty of caring for the family is left to the woman. Of course, there’s the party class of women, whose extravagant lifestyles are envied by women who don’t have the luxury of cooks, nannies, and housekeepers. This is probably why soap operas and reality shows about housewives have become so popular in the West.

The Real Housewives franchise

When reality TV, more subdued or outrageous, became a huge pop culture phenomenon, one of the biggest shows that captured the attention of viewers in the United States was the The Real Housewives franchise on the Bravo channel. Brian Moylan, avowed fan of the series, has just released a book The Housewives: The Real Story Behind Real Housewives. Bravo was powerful enough to ban one of the cast from talking to Moylan, but he had interviews with many others who were involved in the production, and the result is a delightful, chatty, yet fact-filled look. the series considered a culpable pleasure by those who admitted to watching it. However, he had fans from all demographic groups Bravo was targeting and made women who appeared on the series to star.

By the time the franchise’s premiere, The Real Housewives of Orange County, premiered, a comedy-drama called Desperate Housewives had already become a hit, the series examining the turbulent lives of four suburban women. Another similar show, Peyton Place, predated Desperate Housewives by several years. Yet millions of people were glued to their televisions to watch the antics of the women in the reality show that was called a docusoap, in the sense that the women weren’t professional actresses, but the dramas that happened. unfolded over the seasons could rival any fictional soap opera.

Template

The first in the franchise was The Real Housewives of Orange County, which set the role model for others. The women chosen to appear on Real Housewives weren’t harassed stay-at-home moms, cooking meals for husbands and children, doing laundry, vacuuming a crumpled dressing gown. They had to be rich and glamorous, living in sumptuous homes, dressed in designer outfits and accessories, always perfectly made up, wearing botox and hair. Most of them were not even, strictly speaking, housewives; they had businesses or careers as full-fledged models and actresses, but glamor was the key word. Because the show had to appeal to the ordinary woman, dreaming of wealthy husbands and an idle life, shopping sprees, fancy dinners, beach resort vacations, spa appointments.

As Moylan writes, these women were like the popular high school girls that everyone hated and were jealous of at the same time. We all wanted their version of privilege, and we all wanted to crush it under the boots of our Doc Martens.

Fame award

The women chosen to appear on the show were making decent money, but for the fame and fan love they received, they had to come to terms with a total invasion of their privacy as film crews pulled over home and followed them everywhere. Their marriages, relationships, divorces, heartaches, arguments, problems with children and at work have been conditioned to be consumed by viewers.

They were able to wallow in luxury, but they also knew that if they didn’t provide enough drama, their place would be taken by another woman, hungry for the fleeting fame the show offered. Thus, the episodes had tantrums, quarrels, physical fights, tugging, table overturns. Much of this was performance for the camera and the rest manipulated in post-production. Very rarely has bitter reality prevailed, such as the time an actor must have collapsed in public when she learned of his mother’s death.

Despite the hassle of letting it all hang out, the smartest have found ways to monetize their temporary popularity by starting businesses. Not just them, even the fans made money with Real Housewives products. Andy Cohen, the show’s executive producer, was a showbiz demigod in his day and went on to write his memoir, Most Talkative: Stories From the Frontlines of Pop Culture. He said in an interview with the New York Times about the Beverly Hills spin-off, We Wanted the City and the Housewives to be Ambitious. We wanted other women to look at them and think, I want that.

Huge success in the United States

The show was such a success that The Real Housewives franchise traveled to New York, Atlanta (the first with a black cast), New Jersey, Washington, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas, Salt Lake City. This kind of voyeurism must be an American phenomenon, because the international versions of the series have failed. But the US-based shows have been avidly watched by audiences around the world.

The reviews were presumably blunt, but Moylan quotes Linda Stasi writing in the New York Post, Whatever. Bravo has a great way to not only find superficial, desperate people to be famous with swollen egos (and boobs), but also get those people to expose their boring lives to the world. Boring lives, however, can make television fascinating.

Charles McGrath wrote in The New York Times, Like so much reality TV, it’s both educational and grimly fascinating, and leaves you feeling better about your own life for the sole reason that you could never be stupid enough to. appear on a show like this. .

However, as the synopsis on one book site indicates, over the years these ladies have done so much more than lunch, throwing thirty-one books, a line of cocktails, two jail terms, a few model girls, the Andy Cohen’s talk show career, thirty -six divorces, fourteen albums, a White House crash and about a million memes.

Feminists are breaking up

Feminists are divided on the thrill of The Real Housewives. Gloria Steinem commented (and Roxane Gay disagreed), they are women, all dressed and swollen and having had plastic surgery and fake breasts and an incredible amount of money spent, not getting along with each other. Fight against each other. It’s a minstrel show for women. I don’t believe it, I must say. I feel like it’s fabricated, the fights between them are fabricated, and they’re meant to continue in a confrontational manner.

The other POV comes from gender studies professor Brenda R Weber cited in the book, who believes that the cultural gender binary tends to confer authority over anything associated with masculinity. Things that are associated with women or gendered women are in the weakest position.

indian plug

After the deluge of saas-bahu melodramas, reality TV’s worst excesses have arrived in India, but not The Real Housewives, but the show may have just made a roundabout entry, at least in spirit, with the whole thing. also tasteless Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides.

Needless to say, there is now a certain condescension associated with the word housewife but no one objects to its being used for a group of women who do not even fit this mold. Is this continued portrayal of women as vain, insecure, hysterical, quarrelsome and talkative just a kind of reaction (Susan Faludi used this term) against the gains of feminism? Or is it a subversive way of empowering women – if you can’t change things, why not hijack them to your advantage?

The Writer is a Mumbai-based columnist, critic and author