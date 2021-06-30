Nick Gehlfuss of Chicago Med Age, Height, Instagram, Wife





From the start of Chicago Med‘s run, Nick Gehlfuss has been a vital cast member in his role as Doctor Will Halstead. Gehlfuss is credited with appearing in 120 episodes of the series and has long been a fan favorite as one of Med’s beloved Doctors. In fact, Gehlfuss is one of the few members of the Chicago Med cast that has been with the show since day one, first originally casting the role on Chicago PD in spring 2015 before the launch of Chicago Med. Despite his character’s flaws, Halstead remains one of the show’s fan-favorite characters thanks in large part to the man responsible for bringing him to life. That’s why, in this piece, we celebrate the man behind Will Halstead with a preview of everything you need to know about Chicago Medlead man Nick Gehlfuss! Nick Gehlfuss Age Gelhfuss was born on January 21, 1985, making him a 36-year-old Aquarius. Nick Gehlfuss height There are different reports regarding Gehlfuss’s height, but one thing is certain is that the actor has passed the 6 foot mark! While some sources report that Gehlfuss is 6’1, others like Celebrities Heights refer to Gehlfuss as 6’2 when referring to an old interview in which 6’2 is the height Gehlfuss confessed to be. Watch all your favorite NBC shows on fuboTV: Watch over 67 live sports and entertainment channels with a FREE 7 day trial! Nick Gehlfuss Instagram If you’re hoping to follow Nick Gehlfuss on Instagram, you’re in luck as Chicago Med the actor is indeed on the social media platform! Through his Instagram account – that you can follow via this link – Gehlfuss uses his page to promote causes close to his heart, including mental health and racial equality. You can also expect some fun behind-the-scenes shots at the Chicago Med set as well as a few sprinkled musical performances for good measure. Nick Gehlfuss’s wife Gehlfuss is currently married to Lilian Matsuda. The couple traded I Do’s back in May 2016 in a beautiful ceremony held at Brookside Farm in Louisville, Ohio on Friday the 13th everyday. Roles of Nick Gehlfuss When it comes to Gehlfuss’ biggest roles, none quite compare to his role in Chicago Med which has become by far its oldest television. However, prior to joining the One Chicago franchise, Gelhfuss had a handful of small roles in several notable series, including Shameless, Murder in the first, Longmire and The press room. Gehlfuss has also made appearances in series such as It’s still sunny in Philadelphia, Royal Pains and The Glades. For the last Chicago Med Season 7 spoilers and news, and more on the entire series, follow the Chicago Med category at One Chicago Center.

