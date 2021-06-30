Every actor in the office in the movie

While both feature some of the greatest comedic performances of all time, Office and Bridesmaids also share talent with several overlapping actors. Both are to critical acclaim with Oscar nominations and Emmy wins, also becoming influential to kick off some waves of movies and comedy shows. Office (2005-2013) paved the way for several impassive dummy comedy shows like Parks and recreation, Modern family, and more recently BlackAF, most of which also feature the actress and Officeformer Rashida Jones. On the other hand, Bridesmaids (2011) helped reveal the financial and successful viability of female-directed comedies.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Bridesmaids was co-written by the star and the former Saturday Night Live actor Kristen Wiig, whose comic tones are reminiscent of the same writers behind Office. Without surprise, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is known for directing a wide range of Office episodes, possibly responsible for causing so many Office actors. Apart Office and Bridesmaids overlapping with actors and talents of Saturday Night Live, they both have a connection to the star camp of Judd Apatow. Bridesmaids is produced by Apatow and is therefore included in his filmography, while many OfficeThe actors went on to star in the Apatows feature films.

Related: I’ve Never Done It: Every Office Actor Involved In The Netflix Show

As two of the most popular comedy projects around the same time, it’s no surprise that Office and Bridesmaids overlap in so many aspects behind the scenes. Many actors from both got their start in comedic improv groups like The Groundlings or Second City and even performed together at the same time, which makes sense given Office, who also shares cast members with Brooklyn 99,and Bridesmaids both relied on excellent comedic timing and improvisation for some of their most iconic jokes. Here is a breakdown of each player in Office which also appears in Bridesmaids.

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper was introduced as a recurring character, Erin Hannon, at the end of Offices fifth season, replacing Pam as receptionist for Dunder Mifflins after leaving for the Michael Scott Paper Company. While playing only a small role at first, Kempers’ role grew in importance as his dynamic with the rest of the characters and cast grew. In addition to taking on her role, Erin also reprise the role of Pams as a young, unmarried woman in the office. Erin is more present when she dates Andy, Gabe, and possibly Pete over the next four seasons. Office characterizes Erin as a very naive, childish, and overly kind addition whose silly antics charms season nine manager Andy Bernard, but annoys most of his colleagues.

After only one season on Office, Kemper was chosen for the Bridesmaidsrole of Becca, an equally naive and newly married bridesmaid of Lillian. As one of the six main women, Kemper has an important role in which she uses the same comedic tone of her character in Office. Becca tends to stick with Lillian’s cousin Rita for most of the wedding season, learning a lot about the married life from the cynical mother of three boys who hates her husband. Following praise for his performance in Office and Bridesmaids, Kemper went on to star in the comedy series The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for four seasons.

Andy Buckley

While not properly portrayed as a recurring character until Season 3 of Office, Andy Buckley memorably plays one of David Wallace’s most normal and balanced characters. As the CFO of Dunder Mifflins and boss of Michael Scotts, David Wallace continually appears when the Scranton branch does something too absurd, Michael needs to be reprimanded or some important change or event in Dunder Mifflin occurs. Andy Buckley was another alumnus of the improv group Groundlings, having been in the troupe at the same time as Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy. Although Buckleys Bridesmaids the role is silent, it recurs briefly at a few wedding events as Helens ‘husband and Dougs’ boss.

Related: The Office: Rainn Wilson’s Favorite Dwight Scene Explained

Nancy carrell

Another brief unnamed cameo in Bridesmaids by an actor from Office is that of Nancy (Walls) Carrell who had a recurring role in season 2 as Carol Stills. As the wife of lead actor Steve Carrell, a former Saturday Night Live A player and a member of the Second City cast, Carrell landed the role of one of Michael Scott’s girlfriends. Carrells cameo in Bridesmaids is even shorter than its passage over Office, appearing in a close-up as Helens’ anonymous tennis partner at the country club. The scene in which she appears is a short tennis match between Helen, Annie, Carrell and Annies, an anonymous partner.

Wendy McLendon-Covey

Also a veteran of The Groundlings, Wendy McLendon-Covey later appeared in a guest role in Office in the Season 4 episode Business Trip as Concierge Marie. Michael thinks the hotel he’s staying at in Canada is a chic, foreign place where the janitor is a chic prostitute. Michael, Oscar, and Andy meet at a bar where Marie is also located, which leads him to hang out with Michael at the hotel that night. McLendon-Coveys part of an episode in Office is much less meaningful than her lead role of Rita, bridesmaid and cousin of Lillian, played by Lukeais Maya Rudolph. Rita plays the cynical, exhausted woman and mother of three boys, whose tragically unhappy family life plays out for some of the movie’s biggest laughs. During McLendon-Coveys time with The Groundlings, she was a classmate of his Bridesmaids co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

Hugh dane

Hugh Dane, who sadly passed away in 2018, was celebrated as the recurring character of the Hank series in Office. Hank was the Scranton Business Parks, and incidentally Dunder Mifflins, a security guard, who surprisingly seems to have had even less patience for the office than Stanley. One of Hanks’ biggest episodes involved Jim Halpert (A quiet placedirector John Krasinski) accidentally locking the employees into the building, having to call Hank to let them out when none of them can remember his name. Although Dane played a relatively minor role in Office, he makes a cameo appearance in Bridesmaids. When Annie first meets Megan, Danes’ anonymous character is actually standing right next to her, leading Megan to mistakenly assume he’s her boyfriend. Although he does not speak in the role, the Danes ‘obvious annoyance with the two characters is reminiscent of his characters’ lack of patience on Office.

Jessica St. Clair

Although both are extremely minor roles, Jessica St. Clair is also a veteran of both. Office and Bridesmaids. His character in Office was Casey Dean, another contestant for the sung reality TV show Andy auditions for during the ninth and final season of AARM. St. Clair also plays Whitney, the owner of the bridal boutique where the iconic food poisoning vomiting scene takes place in Bridesmaids.

Next: Every Melissa McCarthy Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Why F9 opens with the old Universal Pictures logo





About the Author