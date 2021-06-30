“In the Heights” controversy points to colorism in Hollywood – The Daily Eastern News





It’s been a few weeks since Lin Manuel’s cinema-adapted musical Miranda In the Heights was released after a long wait. This story follows the dreams of the main character Usnavi and other residents of Washington Heights. This district of New York is full of music and several Latin cultures, mainly Dominican. The Broadway production opened in 2008 and was nominated for several awards. A lot of people were excited about the release of the production’s film adaptation, as it would be a great opportunity to represent Latinos in the movies. Despite the love that was shown for the film, many well-deserved reviews followed. Many fans, especially Afro Latinos, were disappointed to see the lack of racial diversity among the Latino cast. Washington Heights is a very diverse neighborhood in real life and teeming with all types of Latinos, including Afro Latinos. In fact, the majority of Dominicans are of African descent and many Latinos who live in Washington Heights are black. The type of portrayal that was displayed in the film sparked a long-standing conversation about colorism in Hollywood. When Hollywood chooses to have more diverse characters, more often than not, they choose those who are lighter-skinned, mixed-race, or racially ambiguous. Felice Leon, a video producer for The Root, asked In the Heights director Jon M Chu in an interview about the lack of darker, black-skinned Latinos. Leon said: As a black woman of Cuban descent from New York, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the fact that most of your lead actors were fair-skinned or transient Latinxes. Chu responded by saying that he needed to be more educated on the subject but that they tried to get the best people for these roles. I think it’s very easy for people to ignore how much colorism affects what we see in all types of media, but we’re getting to a point where more and more people are willing to call directors. , producers and actors to star in Hollywood tend to erase darker skinned people and blacks from being portrayed correctly on the screen. The film was still a great musical that showed aspects of Latino culture rarely seen in theaters, but this conversation about its flaws is needed. Destiny Blanchard is a major junior in management. She can be reached at 581-2812 or [email protected]

