Endeavor China appoints Sum Huang as CEO – The Hollywood Reporter





Endeavor has appointed a new leader for its Chinese subsidiary. Sum Huang, a veteran Chinese media and entertainment executive, joined the company on Wednesday as CEO of Endeavor China. Huang was most recently co-founder and partner of XG Entertainment, a Shanghai-based content provider for regional streaming platforms. The company, which has raised capital from Alibaba and other local venture capital firms, has also underwritten and produced live concerts for top local artists and established a branded content team that has trained a multi-channel multimedia company based on TikTok. “Sum’s entrepreneurial background and deep understanding of media will help us improve the strong offering we have built in entertainment, sports and fashion in China and Asia-Pacific in general,” said Mark Shapiro, President of Endeavor. “In this next phase of our growth, Sum will ensure that we continue to provide exceptional local market expertise to our customers and partners while expanding our footprint in the region. “ Endeavor China was established in 2016 as a joint venture with a group of Chinese investors including Sequoia Capital China, Tencent and subsidiaries of FountainVest Partners. The local dress represents Chinese athletes, actors and fashion icons; manages major sporting events, such as the Shenzhen Open and the Beijing Triathlon; consults on fashion events like Shenzhen Fashion Week; and negotiates media rights on behalf of sports entities such as the Chinese Super League. Prior to XG, Huang spent five years at Hony Capital, where he initiated two major deals for ByteDance and SMG Pictures, and led Hony’s investments in TMT, China and Hollywood. Prior to Hony, Huang worked at AEA Investors, a New York-based private equity firm, and developed the China investment banking business of Jefferies & Co. as a local founding member. He is a member of the jury for the BAFTA China Breakthrough Awards and is a guest speaker at the London School of Economics and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/endeavor-china-names-sum-huang-as-ceo-1234975637/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos