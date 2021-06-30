‘Willy Wonka’ stars reject comparisons between Gene Wilder and Timothee Chalamet – The Hollywood Reporter





Paris Themmen, the actor who played Mike Teavee in the 1971 classic directed by Gene Wilder Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, says Timothée Chalamet is “a talented actor”, but that the 25-year-old star doesn’t “have to be as good” as Wilder for Warner Bros. ‘ planned prequel Wonka. Themmen shared his thoughts during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment as part of a virtual meeting celebrating the film’s 50th anniversary. He appeared alongside Willy wonka co-stars Peter Ostrum, Julia Dawn Cole and Michael Bollner, who played Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt and Augustus Gloop respectively. “A good thing for them is that they don’t have to do a direct comparison because it’s a prequel rather than a remake,” Themmen said. “So he doesn’t necessarily have to be as good as Gene, which is obviously an extremely difficult thing to do.” The actor shared that while Chalamet may not be able to bring the same spirit to the role that Wilder, who died in 2016, he is still talented and already embodies much of the same look Wilder brought to the role. movie. “Talented actor,” Themmen said of the Dune Star. “I don’t know if he has the wild eyes that Gene has, but he kind of has the hair.” And an overall look that is a bit similar. While some fans of the 1970s film might object to the Warner Bros. prequel, which will see Chalamet play the role of a young version of Wonka, Ostrum said the latest version of the classic tale is just that. part of the legacy of history. “You can’t kill Wonka,” said Ostrum, whose only role in the film was Charlie – the generous but oppressed child who found a golden ticket and won a trip inside the famous factory. from the reclusive candy maker. “It’s just played over and over again, whether it’s the original or the remake with Johnny Depp.” Ostrum noted that the film directed by Tim Burton in 2005 Charlie and the chocolate factory, who saw Depp take on the role of Wonka, introduced the original to young audiences. He pointed to Burton’s darker adaptation as proof that Hollywood’s continued attempt to remake Roald Dahl’s original 1964 novel is actually good for the story. “It brought attention back to our film. The kids saw Johnny Depp’s version, their parents said, ‘You have to see the original,’ “Ostrum told Yahoo. “Anything about Wonka is good for Wonka’s story. It’s a great story, and it needs to be told no matter who produces it or who does it. During the interview, the cast also praised Wilder, with Cole saying he looked nothing like his iconic character. “I think people kind of want us to tell you that he was like Willy Wonka off set, but he wasn’t,” she said. “He was a lovely, kind, very modest man.”

