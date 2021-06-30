‘That’s So Raven’ actor Kyle Massey indicted for allegedly sending explicit videos to girl





Actor Kyle Massey, who has appeared on “That’s So Raven” and other Disney Channel shows, is accused of sending pornography to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents seen by NBC News. Prosecutors allege the crime occurred between December 2018 and January 2019 and occurred on the social media platform Snapchat. Massey, 29, was charged with one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington. The girl’s mother gave police a USB drive allegedly containing material, according to court documents. In some videos, there is a man who appears to Massey exposing himself. Others contained explicit content. The mother told police that around the same time her daughter was receiving the messages, Massey asked her to send her daughter from Seattle to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend, according to the documents. Investigators requested data from Snapchat for the account allegedly belonging to Massey and saw “chat” text messages between him and the minor that supported the files handed over to the police by the mother, according to a probable cause attestation. It is not clear if any photos or videos were visible in the chat history. Prosecutors asked the court to issue a sexual assault protection order for the minor and forbid Massey to contact her. Court documents also show that the state sought an order banning Massey from the Internet “unless a computer surveillance system is installed.” Massey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The victim, who is not named due to his age, sued the actor in 2019 for $ 1.5 million, alleging that he sent him “numerous sexually explicit texts, pictures and videos” on Snapchat . Massey said in a statement to TMZ when he was being extorted. “No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit material and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” Massey said in a statement provided by his attorney, Lee Hutton. Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in “That’s So Raven” on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. He then starred in the spinoff series “Cory in the House” until 2008. Massey was also in the Disney Channel. movie “Life is Ruff.” In 2010, he appeared in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and came in second with his partner Lacey Schwimmer. Massey did not appear on arraignment on Monday and a deferred arrest warrant was issued, according to the King County Superior Court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Doha madani contributed.

