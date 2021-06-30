North Hollywood Food Safety Program Receives New Funding





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA A new roller skating rink will soon be available in the San Fernando Valley. The City of Los Angeles received $ 4.4 million to create the Southeast San Fernando Valley Roller and Skateboard Rink.

The roller skating rink project has been underway for over a decade and took its first major milestone towards completion in 2010 when the city purchased property in Sun Valley to develop the outdoor rink. Approved funds will be used to facilitate construction of the outdoor rink, construct facilities to house staff and provide community youth and families with flexible indoor programming. Also in the ad, $ 2 million was awarded to the City of San Fernando to maintain an upgrade to public safety radios and purchase body cameras. San Fernando upgraded these new systems last year, but only had enough funding for 12 months,

The San Fernando City Police radio system was an archaic analog system, unable to provide reliable interoperable communication with major public safety agencies – including the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department and the Los Angeles Police Department – in the event major, natural or man-made disaster, “Senator Bob Hertzberg said in the announcement.” This analog radio system was also not compatible with the Fire Department’s digital radio system. Los Angeles, making direct contact impossible. New Directions for Youth also received $ 100,000 for its Feed a Family program, which provides food security for needy families in the valley. Based in North Hollywood, the agency supports more than 3,000 affluent young people each year and launched the Feed a Family program during the pandemic to support low-income families in need.

The Jewish Family Service LA, California State University Northridge, Champions in Service, Discovery Cube Los Angeles, and the Pet Assistance and Support Program also received awards. Funding for the projects will come from the state of California, with the California legislature approving multiple funding requests for several programs in the valley.

“The San Fernando Valley is a vibrant, diverse, compassionate and productive community that, if independent, would be the second largest city in California,” said Senator Bob Hertzberg in announcing the news. “We have enormous assets, but we also have needs greater than those of several states whose populations eclipse the valley. So, I have worked closely with our dear friends Congressman Cardenas and Assembly member Luz Rivas to ensure that the valley gets its true worth. share of state and federal government funding. “

