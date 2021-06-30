Garrett Hedlund joins Daisy Ridley in “Daughter of the Swamp King” – The Hollywood Reporter





Garrett Hedlund, the Tron legacy star recently seen in Triple frontier and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, joined Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in Neil Burger’s psychological thriller The Daughter of the Swamp King, which has now started touring in Canada. Brooklynn Prince, Gil Birmingham and Caren Pistorius also star in the film, from STXfilms, Black Bear Pictures and Anonymous Content. Adapted from the bestselling Karen Dionne novel by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (The ghost, Midnight sky), The Daughter of the Swamp King follows a woman (Ridley) living a seemingly ordinary life with her husband and young daughter but hiding a dark secret inside: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King”, the man who kept Helena and her mother captives in the desert for years. Helena is forced to confront her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to confront her past and the man she once idolized. The film is produced by Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The imitation game, I care a lot), Keith Redmon (The ghost, Midnight sky) and Smith. Executive producers are Michael Heimler of Black Bear, Cliff Roberts and Charles Miller of Syndicate Entertainment. Black Bear is fully funding the project. STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, recently acquired the distribution rights in the United States and will distribute directly The Daughter of the Swamp King in the UK, Ireland and India. The film falls under the production and distribution agreement between Black Bear Pictures and STXinternational. Hedlund, next to play in The plowman opposite Robert Duvall and directed by Ed Harris and The bride alongside Nathalie Emmanuel for Screen Gems, is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Black Bear Pictures’ current roster includes J Blakeson’s I care a lot who debuted at No.1 on Netflix earlier this year and received a Golden Globe win for Best Actress for Rosamund Pike; Martin Campbell’s next thriller Memory with Liam Neeson, currently in production; Starring Annette Bening Nyad which is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin; and Heidi Ewing i carry you with me starring Sony Pictures Classics, which received two Spirit Award nominations and is currently in theaters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/garrett-hedlund-daisy-ridley-marsh-kings-daughter-neil-burger-1234975107/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos