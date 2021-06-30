Stuart Damon Dead: “General Hospital” actor was 84





Stuart Damon, who was best known for his role in “General Hospital”, has passed away. He was 84 years old. “He had been suffering from kidney failure for several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher has heard his whole life. I had the honor of knowing Stuart Damon. That this Prince RIP “ Damon has dedicated over 30 years of his life playing Dr Alan Quartermaine in ABC’s “General Hospital” and its “Port Charles” spin-off. With the role, he won six Daytime Emmy nominations and won in 1999 – 22 years after joining the cast – for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The New York native was born in Brooklyn on February 5, 1937 and then graduated from Brandeis University in 1958. He first took his talents to Broadway in 1959 on the set of “First Impressions,” then spent over a year in the original production of “Irma la Douce”. Carrying his theatrical prowess to the screen, Damon’s status grew with his performance in the 1965 CBS production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” as Prince. He then jumped to London and appeared in a number of musicals and TV shows, including “The Champions”, “Charlie Girl”, “Man of Magic” and “The New Avengers”. Throughout the events, Damon remained in the soap opera world and joined “Days of Our Lives” as Governor Jim Ford and “As the World Turns” as Ralph Manzo for a number of episodes. His other TV credits include “Fantasy Island”, “Naked City”, “Hotel” and “Yanks Go Home”. Damon is survived by his wife Deirdre Ottewill, to whom he was married for 60 years, and their children Jennifer and Christopher.

