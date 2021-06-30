Duchess Catherine will sponsor the battleship | Entertainment





Queen Elizabeth has approved the Duchess of Cambridge as the sponsor of a new naval battleship. Catherine’s husband Prince William has revealed that the 39-year-old royal will have a lasting relationship with HMS Glasgow, which is currently under construction in Scotland, meaning she ‘will have a strong and lasting personal bond with the ship and her crew, often supporting milestones. , events and deployments. Speaking during a visit to the BAE Systems shipyard where the ship is being built, William who is touring Scotland with his grandmother, the Queen said on Tuesday (29.06.21): “Today ‘ hui, I am very happy to report that my family’s bonds with the Type 26 will last for many years to come. Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as the godmother of the superb ship that we see taking shape here. exterior of HMS Glasgow. I know Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the christening ceremony in due course. “ The prince also reflected on how much his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, would have liked to see the innovations at the shipyard. He said: My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I watched the work unfold here today, I thought of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advancements in skills and technology put into practice. “ During his visit, William took a tour led by apprentice electrician Cara Shannon and spoke with other apprentices and graduates in training. He also attended a ceremony marking the start of construction on HMS Belfast and officially cut the ship’s first steel plate, which is the world’s third Type 26 combatant to be manufactured by the shipyard and is designed to help protect the nation. He said: “It is a great honor for me to play my small part in the continued progress of the Royal Navy, cutting the very first steel for Ship 3, the HMS Belfast of the future. “She will only be the second ship to bear this name, as her predecessor served with distinction and honor throughout WWII. The city of Belfast has always stood alongside Glasgow with a superb shipbuilding heritage, but now the city can once again become synonymous with royal naval power and maritime excellence. “Catherine and I feel extremely privileged to be part of the Type 26 team, and we look forward to following the journey of the ships and their future crews in the years to come.”

