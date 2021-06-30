Ariana Grande offers 1 million therapies | Entertainment





Ariana Grande is offering $ 1 million in therapy. The “7 Rings” hitmaker has teamed up with BetterHelp – an online therapy portal – for a new initiative that she hopes will encourage people to seek help when they need it and remove the stigma surrounding the board. She posted on Instagram, “Glad to be working with @betterhelp to provide $ 1,000,000 in free therapy! running, I really wanted to do it anyway in hopes of inspiring you to stick a toe in, feel good asking for help, and hopefully clear your mind of any sort of personal judgment by doing it. doing! “ The program will allow people to receive a month of free therapy and Ariana hopes this will be a “useful starting point” in encouraging fans to use the services for the long term. She continued, “I hope you take this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana be paired with a licensed therapist for one month free. “After that you will have a choice to renew and carry on. So I hope this will be a useful starting point and you can create space for this in your lives and continue! Healing is not linear or easy. but you are worth it. the effort and the time I promise! Thank you very much to @betterhelp and I look forward to working more together. “ The 28-year-old star once admitted seeing a therapist for “saving [her] life”. In 2018, a fan tweeted and asked, “Who is Arianas’ therapist and are they accepting new clients?” The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer replied, “It’s fucking funny, but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t. don’t be. the pain and you can handle the trauma. I have a lot of work to do, but it’s a start to even being aware that it’s possible. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/ariana-grande-gives-away-1m-worth-of-therapy/article_5272c943-3bfb-5867-8d33-9fdd2f66b1fb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos