Bollywood May Help Normalize Homosexuality Or Gender Fluid





Swara Bhasker’s homosexual-themed short Sheer Qorma recently premiered at the San Francisco LGBTQ + International Film Festival. It also won the Audience Award for Best Short Film at the recent 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The 33-year-old actor says the LGBTQ + community, especially in Indian mainstream cinema, has been portrayed in a stereotypical way and believes it is important to change it. Excerpts from an interview: Sheer Qorma premiered at the San Francisco LGBTQ + International Film Festival. How valid is that as an artist? I think it’s wonderful for the whole team. I knew from reading the script that it was a special project. I always knew it was a story to be told. Being a straight person, the emotional attraction of the film resonates with me. So I was aware that the film would not only connect to the LGBTQI + community but to others as well. I feel honored and gratified as an artist to be a part of the film. Do you think that in recent years, filmmakers have become sensitive to the portrayal of the LGBTQI + community on screen, or are they still islanders? Things are definitely changing and that’s mainly because the community itself has become more vocal and assertive than ever. Social media has played a big role in this and in raising awareness, which allows us to directly hear the voices of people of different identities and backgrounds. Even regular users participate in a conversation which is able to listen to many voices. What role do cinema or films play in opening a dialogue on the theme of homosexuality? I think that cinema and popular culture can play a huge role in normalizing the realities of our society. And it can go both ways. Just as Bollywood films may have unwittingly played a role in normalizing stalking and the occasional teasing, on a positive note Hindi cinema has supported secular principles and the idea of ​​love beyond class, caste, religion, language. One of the first things that can bring about change is the way we represent the community over the years and this can happen when we have greater participation from the community itself. I believe Bollywood can help normalize homosexuality or gender fluidity. Is there anything that can be done to change the stereotypical image of the LGBTQ community in movies? Yes. We can stop derogatory stereotypical representations of the community for silly laughter or sensationalism or convenient titillation. What future for films dealing with the LGBTQ theme? Hope it looks good. If we have talented and passionate filmmakers like filmmaker Faraz Ansari telling great impactful stories like Sheer Qorma, the road sure looks interesting. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

