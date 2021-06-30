23 apartments launched for vacant land near Hollywood / Western station















Rendering:Warren Techentin Architecture A 9,770 square foot lot that has been empty for over a decade could be upgraded with a new six-story apartment building in Hollywoods Franklin Village. An LLC affiliated with TASK International Group Inc. originated the development proposal, which was submitted Monday to Los Angeles City Planning. The plans provide for six levels of apartments over two levels of underground residential parking. The floor plan breakdown consists of three one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom apartments. In return for the Tier 3 incentives for transit oriented communities (TOC), three units are to be reserved for very low income households. Some apartments have a private patio or balcony, but all have a laundry room and a large closet. Located at 1853 North Garfield Place in Hollywood, the entrance to the new building is defined by a landscaped front yard and built-in planters. A closed corridor leads to a compact hall with letter boxes and elevator access. On the west side of the main floor, a large indoor community space opens onto a landscaped backyard with wooden benches, artificial turf and shade trees. Two roof terraces, planters and future solar panels are planned on the sixth floor. Here, future residents can expect a gas fireplace, seating and a dining table. The modern mid-rise was designed by Los Angeles-based Warren Techentin Architecture. The faceted exterior creates triangular shaped balconies on the upper floors and gives the building a sense of movement. The stucco exterior would be accented with decorative wood-look sunscreens, glass balcony railings, dark trim windows, and a concrete block base. 1853 North Garfield Place is a seven-minute walk from the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, home to a Line B subway station, big box stores, supermarkets, and several restaurants. The Hollywood Freeway, Griffith Park and Los Feliz are also nearby. In the neighborhood, construction is underway at Canyon 5 Houses, while sales continue atTamarind 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livabl.com/2021/06/23-apartments-vacant-lot-hollywood-western.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos