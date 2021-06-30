There is a buzz in the halls of Bollywoods that Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are negotiating with a major OTT platform for the streaming rights ofLiger, Vijay Deverekondas first Bollywood film.

False! A source very close to development told me.

There is no way Vijays’ debut will go digital. Karan Johar has promised the Telugu star that his Bollywood debut will be no less than spectacular. Ligerwould only be released in theaters and at the same level and volume of theaters and screens as Akshay KumarsSooryavanshi, informs me a source close to Karan Johar.

It’s not like Karan Johar is against digital releases. He is all for it. But the content for Dharma’s OTT would be very different from the big screen projects. So no, Liger will not be released on streaming platforms, although the amount offered by the digital platform is what a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan film would normally get.

In Liger, Deverakonda transforms into an action star in his own right. He plays a mixed martial artist who seeks revenge for the harm done to his family.

Read also:Vijay Deverakonda says Liger will raise more than Rs. 200 crore at box office while destroying rumors of its OTT release

More pages: Liger Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.