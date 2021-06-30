Gainsboroughs Blue Boy returns to UK after 100 years | national gallery





Thomas gainsborough The blue boy, a popular painting that left Britain a century ago in a public outburst of anger and sorrow, is temporarily returning to the National Gallery in London. It was announced on Wednesday that the artwork will return home 100 years to the day since it was last seen in the UK. It’s a crowd pleaser, described by newspapers at the time as the most beautiful image in the world. Once owned by the Duke of Westminster, it was purchased by American railroad magnate Henry E Huntington a century ago for a world record price of $ 728,000. Since then it has been a featured exhibition at Huntington Art Gallery in San Marino, California, never loaned and never likely to be loaned again. Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said the 2022 loan was a unique opportunity for visitors to see Gainsborough at his best. He called it a painting of supreme poise and elegance without a doubt a masterpiece of British art. After being purchased by Huntington, The Blue Boy was exhibited at the National Gallery as part of a farewell tour. In three weeks, more than 90,000 people came to see him. The director of the gallery at the time, Charles Holmes, sadly wrote goodbye on the reverse in the hope that he will return. The Blue Boy was painted circa 1770. Photograph: The National Gallery / PA His departure was greeted with a public outcry, although not everyone worried about his continuation. Before Huntington was revealed as a buyer, the Manchester Guardian expressed hope that The Blue Boy would find its way to France because, while UK galleries are teeming with French art, there are very few signs of interest to France for English art. It would be a magnificent thing if The Blue Boy were to make it into the French national collection, wrote the Guardians correspondent. Instead, he went to the United States where he was worshiped. His frequent appearances in popular culture include the 1989 Tim Burtons film Batman, hung on the walls of the Gotham museum when he was picked up by Jack Nicholsons Joker. He was casually vandalized by a Philistine henchman. A copy also hung on the wall of Joaquin Phoenixs Joker’s mother’s apartment in the 2019 original story film. Elsewhere he was the inspiration for Jamie Foxx valet costume in Quentin Tarantinos Django Unchained; and in the spotlight with Japanese fighting fish in the office of the villain Vincent Ludwig in Naked Gun. The painting first appeared in public at the Royal Academy in 1770, the year it was painted, when it was titled A Portrait of a Young Man. In 1798 he was called The Blue Boy, a nickname that stuck. In addition to bringing home a show, albeit temporarily, the National Gallery’s free exhibit will explore how Gainsborough reacted to Anthony van Dyck’s legacy and the awe-inspiring portraiture. The Blue Boy will be hung in room 46 from January 25 to May 15, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/jun/30/gainsborough-blue-boy-return-uk-national-gallery-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

