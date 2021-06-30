Hillsborough and Florence Fang reach





The whimsical “Flintstone House” in Hillsborough may retain its oversized dinosaur sculptures and cartoon characters, after the city settles a lawsuit with property owner Florence Fang, retired owner of the San Francisco newspaper. The deal calls for the city to spend $ 125,000 to cover Fang’s legal fees and leaves the Flintstones and their compatriots alone. The affair – or rather the affairs – pitted those responsible for enforcing the city code against eccentric individualism (some would say corny). The two sides were suing each other, Hillsborough first attacking Fang for making significant changes to his yard without a license, calling the property “horror,” and Fang then fired back with an allegation of discrimination. The cartoonish property has received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly, as has the city’s attempt to tone it down. But the parties settled the case quietly in April, due to a gag order that kept the settlement out of the press until the Daily message from Palo Alto broke the story. Under the deal, the city will pay Fang $ 125,000 and approve permits for the modifications to his garden, the Post reports.

Photo: p3nnybear / Instagram Fang purchased the house at 45 Berryessa Way (which is visible from I-280) in 2017 as party place and “happy place”; she lives mainly elsewhere in Hillsborough. She took the already 1970s Flintstone-esque home built by architect William Nicholson and upped its cartoonish fun factor with giant dinosaur sculptures, Flintstone character statues and a “Yabba Dabba Doo” sign – plus more mundane upgrades like a staircase, parking strip, patio and more still in its front and back yards. But the party ran into a problem when city workers noticed the work (and, really, who could miss it?): It involved more than 10,000 square feet on the property, triggering a requirement for departmental approval. town planning. The city issued three “stop work” orders and ultimately sued Fang, whose family previously owned the Independent and Examiner newspapers in San Francisco. Fang, with the help of lawyer and former SF supervisor Angela Alioto, responded with a lawsuit claiming she had been discriminated against on the basis of race. Alioto argued that other residents are unlikely to get permits for their statues or renovations, but have not been targeted by the city in the same way, as reported by The Post, SFist and other points of sale. “Is it really about a dinosaur? Is it really about this?” Alioto asked reporters at a 2019 press conference reported by media. “Or is it really about treating Ms. Fang differently because of her dream and the fact that she’s Chinese and it’s Hillsborough?” “ The Post reports that the settlement, which city council approved on April 12, includes an order prohibiting either party from contacting the media, and clarifying that the parties could only respond to media inquiries with a prepared statement: ” The parties reached an amicable resolution. of the matter to the satisfaction of all parties, so that the improvements to the Flintstone house will be allowed to remain. As part of the deal, Fang dismissed his complaints against two city employees for allegedly obstructing his permit attempts and dropped his complaints of racial discrimination, the newspaper notes. The agreement specifies that the city’s payment to Fang is “to cover expenses” related to the trial and is unrelated to the allegations of discrimination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hoodline.com/2021/06/flintstone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos