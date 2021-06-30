DGA Awards drop major qualifying rule for pandemic era





The upcoming awards season just got a little more complicated. The Directors Guild of America, whose feature film awards are critical stepping stones in the Oscar race, announced on Tuesday that to be considered for its best directorial award, any film released after June 15, 2021, must be screened. exclusively in theaters for at least seven days before being made available on streaming and digital platforms. This is the first significant decline in COVID-19-related award eligibility exceptions, which allowed some of last year’s biggest Oscar players (including Judas and the Black Messiah and Borat Post Moviefilm) to hit streamers and select theaters simultaneously. A Guide to Hollywood’s Greatest Races“class =” external-link external-link-embed__image-link “data-event-click =” {“element”: “ExternalLink”, “outgoingURL”: “https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/award- season “}” href = “https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/award-season” rel = “nofollow noopener” target = “_ blank”> Anything posted before June 15, including Jon M. Chus Warner Bros. critical darling In the heightsCrossing the Threshold, after being released on June 11, still complies with previous DGA Limited Exceptions guidelines. But the rest of the WB 2021 roster, currently slated to debut on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously, appears particularly vulnerable to potential disqualification. The studio is already apparently gearing up for a big campaign for the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Dune, with a Venice premiere achieved ahead of its October 22 release, and has other potential award nominees on the calendar, including the Will smith vehicle king richard and Clint eastwoodthe last, crying macho. (For now, the release plans for all of these movies still fall under Oscar eligibility criteria.) WB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This change, conversely, may not significantly affect streamers, who even last season have mostly maintained a practice of releasing Oscar-nominated films exclusively in theaters first. (This includes all nominees for Best Picture from Netflix and Amazonman, The Chicago 7 trial, and The sound of metal.) If anything, news that may soon be followed by other guilds and the Academy itself affirms these strategies. This year, four of the five best directors nominated by the DGA won equivalent nominations at the Oscars, and the five films represented, including Aaron Sorkins Chicago 7, which the Academy’s general management snubbed, was nominated for an Oscar for best film. The guild has a significant overlap in Academy membership and is seen as an indicator in determining the strongest Oscar contenders. We should go back to 2011 (David Fincher, The girl with the dragon tattoo) to find the last time a DGA nominees film didn’t cut the best. Like next year’s Oscars, the 2022 DGA Awards will consider films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021 as a shortened window due to the widening of eligibility for this year’s awards. They will also be distributed a little later in the year than usual, on March 12. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of Easttown mareFlirtatious and sad bar scene

