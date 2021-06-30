Paintings by Picasso and Mondrian found when a builder arrested for gallery theft in Athens | Greece

A Picasso gifted to the Greek people by the artist in honor of his resistance to Nazi rule was found in a gorge after a builder admitted to stealing the masterpiece and two other works of art during of a daring robbery at the National Gallery of Athens almost a decade ago.

For nine years, Head of a Woman was hidden in the home of the self-proclaimed art lover alongside Stammer Windmill, a work by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, also stolen in the night raid on January 9, 2012.

Fearing that the authorities were about to find him, the thief transferred the priceless parts to a warehouse before concealing them both in protective packaging and hiding them in a gorge southeast of the capital in the spring. .

Their recovery was greeted with enthusiasm in Athens. The National Gallery, Greece’s largest public collection, only recently reopened after being closed for years for renovation.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni called the presentation of the recovered works a special day, [a day of] great joy and emotion. Pablo Picasso, she said, had personally donated the Cubist painting to the nation in 1949, five years after Hitler’s troops withdrew from the country, inscribing the words for the Greek people, a tribute. Picasso on the back of the canvas.

A Greek policeman presents Mondrian’s stolen painting at a press conference in Athens on Monday. Photograph: Pantelis Saitas / EPA

This painting is of particular importance and sentimental value as it was personally dedicated by the great painter to the Greek people for their struggle against fascist and Nazi forces, she said at a press conference. . It would have been impossible to sell.

Congratulating the Greek police for solving the crime, the country’s Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisohoidis said it takes a Greek to deprive the nation of the masterpiece and Greeks to bring it back.

The incident had been called the theft of the century, shocking the nation and leaving police astonished by its audacity. The burglary did not take more than seven minutes. Around this time, the paintings were stripped of their frames before being kicked out of the gallery through a broken balcony door after the alarm system was manipulated to send the only guard, then on duty, in another direction. .

A sketch by 16th-century Italian artist Guglielmo Caccia, better known as Moncalvo, was also torn off, but the arrested builder reportedly told police that after being damaged in the theft he decided to throw in the toilet.

A fourth work, another Mondrian, was similarly targeted but was dropped as he fled the scene.

The 2012 burglary occurred at the height of the country’s economic crisis. The galleries’ poor security system and lack of guards were attributed to punitive austerity measures Athens was forced to implement in return for international loans to avoid bankruptcy.

An investigation later revealed that the National Gallery’s alarm system had not been upgraded for over a decade. Several areas of the museum, which houses more than 20,000 works of art, were beyond the range of security cameras.

The theft seemed so well organized that for years authorities had assumed that an experienced gang was behind the crime. The revelation on Tuesday that it was more the work of an art lover who, according to Skai TV, simply wanted to own the pieces, surprised many.

The builder, described by Greek media as a 49-year-old divorcee, allegedly denied having an accomplice, told police he had planned the burglary for six months and even went to the gallery at night of the raid by the public. transport.

During this period, he had visited the gallery almost daily, he claimed, so that he could spot it and monitor the movement of the guards until they were taking cigarette breaks, according to excerpts from his testimony. published by news organizations.

I have a passion for art, he reportedly told investigators when questioned, dismissing suggestions that he wanted to sell the works of art.

Skai TV reported that the builder also told police that he regularly travels to Britain for the sole purpose of going to exhibitions and seeing works of art.

Sakis Kehayioglou, a senior lawyer acting for the accused, said he had shown genuine remorse for his actions.

It is an indisputable fact that in the discovery and recovery [of the works] my client played a decisive role, he said, adding that he had fully cooperated with the authorities and ultimately helped them unearth the paintings.