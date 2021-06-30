Raj Kaushal dies at 49. Anupam Kher at Arshad Warsi, Bollywood pays tribute

Bollywood producer Raj Kaushal died of a heart attack Wednesday morning June 30. The producer, 49, was married to Mandira Bedi. Several Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Tisca Chopra and Neha Dhupia have taken to social media to apologize for his death.

BOLLYWOOD PAYS TRIBUTE TO RAJ KAUSHAL

Anupam Kher shared two photos of Raj Kaushal with his family and wrote: “Deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden disappearance of #RajKaushal! A very positive friend, filmmaker and man. Have fond memories of working with him and hang out with him a few years ago. Sorry my dear @mandybedi and my family for your irreparable loss. #OmShanti (sic). “

Arshad Warsi, who is a close friend of Raj Kaushal, wrote: “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, made a film with him, I enjoyed every minute of his company. I never saw a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed it, we will miss you brother RIP (sic). “

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote a note on the death of his dear friend Raj Kaushal. He wrote: “No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than losing our dear friend and fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will certainly take time to come to terms with this loss !! Rest in peace my friend (sic ). “

Sharing a photo of Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi with their friends, Neha Dhupia wrote: “Raj, we took this photo to create more and more memories, I can’t believe you are no longer with us Mandira, my strong and strong girl I’m lost for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara Red Heart I’m shaken and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj (sic). “

Tisca Chopra wrote: “Can’t believe #RajKaushal is no longer with us .. so shocking. My thoughts are with @mandybedi and his two adorable children #RIP our happy smiling Raj .. your sweet soul us will be missing (sic). “

Randeep Hooda shared a photo of Raj Kaushal and wrote: “RIP #RajKaushal (sic)”.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit wrote: “Shocked to learn of the sad passing of our colleague #RajKaushal, an elite filmmaker due to a massive heart attack this morning. Our sincere condolences to his wife @ mandybedi for this enormous tragedy. We are by your side, you and your whole family in this hour of crisis. Om Shanti (sic). “

One of the first to express his condolences on the death of Raj Kaushal was director Onir. He tweeted: “Gone too early. We lost director and producer @ rajkaushal1 this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first movie #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic). “

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife, Mandira Bedi, and his children, Vir and Tara.