This morning: Lisa McVey horrifies Holly Willoughby





Kidnapping victim Lisa McVey moved viewers and hosts of This Morning as she recounted her horrific ordeal earlier today. Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were stunned by the brave Lisa who spoke on today’s show (Tuesday, June 29). Lisa’s nightmare experience was then developed into a film, Believe Me, which recently released on Netflix. But Holly admitted that the real crime movie was too hard for her to watch.





Lisa McVey shocked but inspired Holly Willoughby and viewers (Credit: This Morning YouTube) What Lisa McVey Said This Morning Lisa, from Florida, appeared on the ITV video call daytime show and described the horrors she endured at the hands of serial killer Bobby Joe Long. She was abducted at gunpoint on her way home from work at age 17 in 1984. Read more: When is Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders and who does she play? She endured more than 26 hours of rape and abuse before she managed to convince her captor to release her. Remarkably, even though she couldn’t see Long’s face, her testimony led to her arrest and sentencing. Lisa then became a sheriff herself. Long, meanwhile, was executed in 2019 and was responsible for dozens of assaults and murders in the Tampa area. How Holly and Phil reacted The two presenters were solemn throughout the interview. But Holly looked particularly shocked as she reflected on the gruesome details that Lisa revealed. It was horrible. Holly said, “I think you said you just couldn’t count the number of times he raped you anymore?” “It was horrible.”





Lisa’s testimony led to the arrest and conviction of Bobby Joe Long (Credit: YouTube) How viewers reacted to Lisa McVey Viewers were also blown away by Lisa’s resilience. An emotional Twitter user wrote: “What an amazing woman you are. You are a role model. Honestly, I get goosebumps watching this. Another added: “What an amazing woman Lisa McVey is #ThisMorning.” Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby is right about not wearing panties to bed, experts say “Lisa, you are a true legend and a #ThisMorning heroine,” someone else commented. And a fourth social media user tweeted: “#ThisMorning really is at its best when they invite true stories. Lisa McVey is a good example. Fewer celebrity interviews, more real-life stories. This morning is broadcast on ITV, weekdays, from 10 a.m. Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of this story.

