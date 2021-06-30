Brenda Lucas: Community News Wednesday June 30 | Features / Entertainment

92nd: It’s more than time to sing happy birthday to Betty Leadmon from Milton when she turned 92 on June 26th, but she wouldn’t want me to sing anyway. The Union Baptist Church member is a daily reader of this column and one of those special friends that I hope to someday meet. Heres praying this Christian lady has had a fun and enjoyable day as she looks forward to another one in a year.
ENSEMBLE: The 65-member Bluegrass Wind Ensemble presents a free concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at the Ashlands Central Park Bandstand. Conducted by John Johnson, founder of the ensemble and current director of the group at Boyd County High School, the concert includes a tribute to the late Dr Earle Louder, world-class euphonium player and retired Morehead faculty member State University. Bring lawn chairs.
GREETINGS: Psst if you see Dr Charles Chuck Clements on Wednesday June 30th, shout happy birthday to him. A longtime Marshall Family Medicine faculty member with wilderness medicine as a secondary specialty, he is one of the best in any field. Here is hoping he gets his prescription filled for a blessed day with many more to follow.
LAST: Sunday June 30 is the last day for Reverend Dana Sutton, Acting Pastor at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. He has held this position for more than two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This man of God will be missed by the congregation.
RECOGNIZED: Two Cabell County residents have been recognized for reaching the Dean’s List for the Spring Semester at Davis and Elkins College. Milton’s Anya Miller and Ona’s Jackson Gibson earned the distinction. Full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 to less than 4.0 are eligible to be on the list.
LISTING : . He was named to the deans list for the spring semester at the University of Campbellsville. This list recognizes students achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
BABY: Audrey Rose Hampton was born May 12 to Tyler and Becca Hampton of New Baptist Church. She is the granddaughter of Ray and Debbie Spencer. May this little princess add joy and happiness to all who meet her.
RECIPIENT: Rebecca Snyder, a vocational technical education student at Cabell Midland High School, was one of 25 people chosen from 100 applicants to receive a $ 2,000 Albert Yanni scholarship from the West Virginia Department of Education. Congratulations on this achievement.
CONCERT: The Pullman Square summer concert series featuring City Heat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1 in the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs on the lawn for the free concert.
90: Bob Kiser leaves the 80s on Wednesday, June 30 to try number 90. Madison Avenue Christian Church member is wished a happy day filled with surprises, love, fond memories and good health as well. than a year filled with more of the same.
MUSIC: The Stringbenders, which began French Art Colonys’ Hot Summer Nights concert series in late May, premieres at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at the Gallipolis, Ohio facility. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. Admission is $ 5; . . free for CAF members.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Rusty Armstrong, Braxton Cline, Greg Meadows, Vince Keys, Mindy Webber is 50 out of three (47), Melaine Roberts, Braxton Cline, Janet Boley, Mark Boley, Rosanne Reese, Jessie Alford, Bennett Cooke, Grace Twins Vanover, Noah and Eli Holley enjoy the latest single digit 9, Rita Kelley, Beth Court, Steven Dorsey, Renee Vickers, father-son duo, Randy and Corey Jackson, Carolyn Callopi.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Alan and Karen Cummings, Craig and Andrea Houston, Chip and Julie Merritt.
CHUCKLE: A repair technician received a call from a computer user. The user told him that his computer was not working. He described the problems he was having and the technician told him his computer needed to be fixed. She told him: Unplug the power cord and bring it here for repair. The man later came to the repair shop with the power cord in hand.