engineering firm touts the benefits of a regional approach to stormwater management | New

engineering firm touts the benefits of a regional approach to stormwater management

SCRANTON A regional stormwater authority would allow the city and other participating municipalities to more effectively, efficiently and affordably meet federal pollution reduction requirements, engineering consultants told city council on Tuesday.

It could also help address persistent flooding issues that have plagued local communities, among other benefits, said officials at Harrisburg-based engineering firm Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc ..

Scranton entered into a contract with HRG for stormwater-related engineering services in 2019. The company worked with the city on its pollution reduction plan, a key step towards meeting imposed pollution reduction requirements. by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and to determine the best management. practices Scranton should implement to maintain its separate storm sewer license (MS4).

But HRG was also tasked with exploring the feasibility and benefits of stormwater management on a regional basis, potentially through a Lackawanna County or a multi-municipal stormwater authority, which was at the center of the presentation of companies to the board.

A regional or county stormwater program would be designed to help the 22 municipalities in Lackawanna County with MS4 permits comply with mandates to reduce the amount of sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen in stormwater runoff that end up spilling into Chesapeake Bay. Municipal participation would be voluntary.

It would also offer a range of other benefits, from the ability to meet water quality needs across municipal boundaries to an increased likelihood of securing grants for water management projects and infrastructure. rain. Strategic implementation of best management practices, primarily infrastructure projects, in specific locations could also help reduce the frequency and intensity of localized flooding, said HRG engineer Adrienne Vicari.

HRG argues that a regional approach would make meeting unfunded federal stormwater mandates less costly for participating municipalities MS4. Scranton, for example, would save about $ 6.8 million over 20 years under a regional model, Vicari said.

According to the company’s presentation, financing regional stormwater management through a charge levied by an authority would reduce the majority of stormwater costs in municipal budgets.

In Luzerne County, the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority coordinates a stormwater management program for 31 municipalities and collects a fee to fund pollution control measures.

While critics often scathingly label these controversial charges as a rain tax, Vicari argued that funding stormwater costs through a levy saves residents much more than they would pay. if these costs were financed by taxes. A Scranton homeowner would save on average around 80% by paying a fee instead of a tax, she said.

The average upfront fee collected by an authority would cost homeowners between about $ 4.50 and $ 6 per month, according to the submission.

It remains to be seen whether local communities ultimately come together to manage stormwater and fulfill mandates, but officials stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue. City affairs administrator Larry West, who worked on the issue in his previous role as former regional director for State Senator John Blakes, said a county stormwater authority, in opposition to a multi-municipal authority, would be the most cost-effective option.

County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers said on Tuesday that forming such an authority was not currently on the commissioners’ agenda, but West said the city hopes to foster that conversation at the during the coming year.

Sooner or later, West said.

Council Chairman Bill Gaughan and other members endorsed the regional approach, noting that Scranton and other MS4 municipalities have no choice but to comply with unfunded stormwater mandates. Those who fail to do so could potentially face hefty daily fines until compliance is achieved.

After hearing the presentation tonight, in my opinion, it would be an absolute political fault if we did not work together and address stormwater management at the regional level, said Gaughan. If we didn’t work together … we were going to lose major savings and indeed lose major efficiency gains.

