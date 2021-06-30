Bollywood Film Screening: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Tickets, Sun 08/29/2021 at 4:00 PM





Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is part a love story, part a family drama, part a musical extravangance! What more could you ask for from a film! When Raj meets Simran in Europe, it’s anything but love at first sight. But when Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, Raj follows suit. What comes next is an epic saga of blossoming love challenged by family and societal expectations. Launch the stars of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, With superstar status, DDLJ is an Indian cultural phenomenon. If you see a Bollywood movie in your life, this is the one to see! Or if you remember DDLJ from your youth with a loving sigh, then come back in love again. All tickets are general admission, open seats (adhering to SA Health Covid-19 seating guidelines at time of selection). Bar from 3 p.m., film starts at 4 p.m. Duration: 3h12m + intermission

Classified: PG Screening Courtesy: Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd. “ $ 1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Hemkunt Foundation to support their incredible work in providing essential medical and logistical support in India during the country’s Covid crisis https://hemkuntfoundation.com ~ For all requests and questions, please click on Contact organizer below to contact Do Something Today directly or send an email to [email protected] PLEASE NOTE The Capri Theater is not responsible for ticketing or general inquiries for this event. ~ Do Something Today is an experiential events company based in Adelaide, Australia. Based on the pure notion of wanting to do something today with friends and family. Try new experiences, tastes, sights and sounds!

