return of the outdoor festival | Culture & Leisure

While fireworks and American flags traditionally mark the arrival of this time of year, in Telluride, artists with easels set up in various locations around the city also signify its 4th of July.

The 21 outdoor artists, who paint many of the area’s landscapes from their own perspectives, are participating in the Sheridan Arts Foundations Telluride Plein Air Festival this year, which runs through Sunday.

This year’s participants are Kirsten Anderson, Marc Anderson, Suzie Baker, Jill Banks, Allen Brockbank, Krystal Brown, Philip Alexander Carlton, David E. Dallison, Catherine Hillis, Jody Kauflin, Mat Barber Kennedy, Tammie Lane, Christine Lashley, Wayne McKenzie, Alison Leigh Menke, Bill Meuser, Rita Pacheco, Chrissy Pahucki, DK Palecek, Carol Tarzier and Chris Willey.

After the festival had to be changed significantly last year due to COVID-19, including fewer artists than usual, everyone is happy to return to a more normal format this year, said Maggie Stevens , director of public relations and marketing for the foundation.

All the staff are really excited and grateful to be back to a full event. While last year’s event has always been a success, it’s a relief to return to our usual number of performers from 10 to 21, she said of the 18th annual festival. The artists are happy to meet again. Most of our performers are constantly on their way to various outdoor festivals across the country, so the pandemic has provided a forced break. Everyone seems very happy to be in Telluride and to paint in the great outdoors again, despite the weather this week.

Artists are free to paint as much as they like throughout the week, before a three-day art exhibition at the Sheridan Opera House. Stevens explained that each artist typically makes 10-20 pieces, which is more than 200 paintings for the exhibition, as well as a regional studio piece, which stands out for its price. Although only eight or 10 pieces can be on display at a time, 40 percent of all profits from works of art go to the foundation, while the artist keeps the remaining 60 percent.

One of the foundation’s largest fundraisers each year, the festival supports community programming as well as the ongoing maintenance and restoration of the more than 100-year-old opera house. After the pandemic virtually wiped out any chance of hosting events last year, the opera house plans to open at full capacity in July, Stevens said.

Telluride Plein Air is a vital fundraiser for the Sheridan Arts Foundation every year, but especially now after having virtually no programming income for over a year, she added. Despite the grants and donations, we still need the income to fill the deficit caused by COVID.

This year, the outdoor artists were selected by a jury at the end of 2019, during which applicants submitted images and a biography for review by a panel of artists, gallery owners and educators. The artists have all been invited to return in 2021 as the 17th edition of the Telluride Plein Air Festival was extremely downsized in size and events, according to a press release.

Each year, top-selling artists and the first-place Artist Choice winner from the previous event are invited to participate again. Christine Lashley won the Artist Choice in 2019. The 2019 Bestsellers who will return this year are Anderson, Banks, Kennedy, Lashley and McKenzie. The top sellers during last year’s event were Banks and Dallison, but no Artist Choice contests were held.

So what exactly is outdoor painting? En plein air is a French expression meaning in the open and has historically been used to describe the act of painting outdoors. Artists have long painted outdoors, but by the mid-19th century working in natural light became increasingly important to many art schools. The Barbizon school in France had a particular influence on realists, who focused their work on everyday subjects in relation to eminent personalities. The Realists inspired the Impressionists, whose style included visible brushstrokes, ordinary subjects, and an emphasis on light in its changing qualities.

The popularity of plein air painting did not increase until the 1870s with the introduction of tube painting, which replaced the task of grinding and mixing dry pigment powders with linseed oil. It was also during this period that the box easel, commonly known as the French box easel, was invented, which increased the ease and portability of art supplies, making treks in the forest and hills less intimidating and more attractive to those looking to paint new landscapes. Led by Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the Impressionists took their tubes of paint and easels outside, where they recreated the world in color. At first, these outdoor sketches were taken home to be completed in the studio, but artists eventually began to complete their work outdoors. Although initially rejected for what appeared to be unfinished paintings, Impressionist vision quickly became a standard for faithfully conveying the outdoor experience.

Artists in the United States were drawn to the concept, and many, like Californian Guy Rose, traveled to France to study with the French Impressionists. Suddenly, places with remarkable light are of particular interest to painters from the east and west coasts, as well as from the American southwest, where colonies of painters are formed. And the rest, as they say, is history.