Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Fan For Proposing Krrish 4 Plot Involving Priyanka Chopra Getting Superpowers | Bollywood





Hrithik Roshan was impressed by a fan’s elevator speech for Krrish 4. Hrithik recently announced the long-awaited superhero sequel, on the 15th anniversary of the first film’s release. I wrote a # Krrish4 wattpad script in 5 minutes, Rakesh Roshan could never, “the fan tweeted. Hrithik Roshan replied,” Imagination 100. “The fan pitch saw the return of Naseeruddin Shah and Priyanka Chopra in the fold, but did not include Kangana Ranaut. The idea for the fan story included time travel and family drama. In the fan version of Krrish 4, the character of Naseeruddin Shah would kidnap Krishna and Priya’s child, forcing Krishna to build a time machine and travel in 2006. Jaadu, the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, introduces himself then and give Priya superpowers. Priya saves Krishna and their child, and teams up with Jaadu to defeat the character of Naseeruddin Shah. Hrithik officially announced Krrish 4 earlier this month. “The past is over. Let’s see what the future holds. # 15YearsOfKrrish # Krrish4,” he wrote in one post, alongside a short video of himself as a superhero. The Krrish series began in 2003, with Koi Mil Gaya, and continued with Krrish in 2006. A third film, Krrish 3, was released in 2013. All three films were directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, who will also direct the fourth film. To read also: Hrithik Roshan reacts to all his comment on Photoshop on a video of him showing his abs Last year, he dismissed rumors that Hrithik would play four characters in the upcoming film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh said reporters have plenty of time these days to brainstorm home script ideas. This is just a rumor, like many Krrish 4 rumors. There is absolutely no truth to this. The scenario is changing. It is still very early. When we lock down some plot details, I’ll share them with you.

