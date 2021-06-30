Manipur-born actress Lin Laishram’s ethnicity hinders her Bollywood race





MUMBAI: Lin Laishram, a Manipur-born model and actor who has made appearances in Hindi films like Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan star, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut star Rangoon, did felt its presence in the Bollywood industry only after the success of Netflix. comedy-drama Axone in 2020. Lin Laishram considers that Bollywood’s narrow view for artists in the northeastern states has deprived them of excellent opportunities. She thinks it’s time for Bollywood to abandon the stereotypes of Northeastern ethnicity actors. I have so many friends who are established now with whom I studied theater, did theater … They do a lot more work than I do now. If I have two auditions per month, they have 15-20. It’s easier for them to get roles, Laishram said. Lin, 35, grew up in Imphal and as a child was fascinated by Hindi films, but also felt out of touch due to the lack of on-screen representation of artists from that region. And the only actor she connected with was actor Danny Denzongpa, from Sikkim. He looked like us but he was so good with his Hindi that he sounded like any other actor of his time. We felt more like them than us because he didn’t have an accent, Lin said. Turning down the job wasn’t easy for Lin because with every cliché role she turned down, she wasted her time and money. I haven’t seen any actor from the Northeast (on screen) who looks like us. I had no other steps to follow. To learn that if you do smaller roles it will lead to something big, I didn’t have that luxury, she said. Lin, who is an important part of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shahs’ theater company, said that while the appreciation for her role in Axon made her happy, it came to her after a struggle of nearly a decade. in industry. All she wants from Bollywood is inclusiveness. (Edited by Aparmita Das) TNT-The Northeast Today is now on WhatsApp: CLICK HERE to receive more updates on your phone. LOOK:

