Most Anticipated Competition Titles – The Hollywood Reporter

With the return of the Cannes Film Festival to the calendar after the break due to last year’s pandemic, which competition titles should not be missed?

Here’s a look at some potential highlights in a main lineup stacked with A-lister artists.

Annette

Director Leos Carax

Nine years later Sacred Motors, his crazy and darkly comical kaleidoscope of the existence of an actor, the ecstatic and doomed punk poet of French love returns with a first film in English that takes him to the most romantic of genres, comedy musical. Adam Driver plays a stand-up comedian married to famed opera singer Marion Cotillard in a story that revolves around their surprisingly gifted daughter. The original screenplay, music, and songs are by brothers Ron and Russell Mael of the art-pop group Sparks, recently celebrated in Edgar Wright’s full-length documentary.

Benedetta

Director Paul Verhoeven

The Dutch provocateur shook the creative shackles of his Hollywood years with an invigorating return to 2000s European stories and sets, first with the WWII thriller. Black book and then the rape revenge psycho-drama It, which gave Isabelle Huppert one of the most defining roles of her career. The director has always been known for his outspoken treatment of sexuality, and the latter, along with Virginie Efira and Charlotte Rampling, explores the life of a lesbian nun in Renaissance Italy.

Bergman Island

Director Mia Hansen-Løve

The director of another superlative showcase for Isabelle Huppert, Things to come, this time, presents Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps as an inspiration-seeking filmmaker couple at a summer retreat on the Swedish island that served the role for Ingmar Bergman. But their pilgrimage blurs the lines between fact and fiction in a drama that also stars Mia Wasikowska.

Compartment n ° 6

Director Juho kuosmanen

Finnish director’s idiosyncratic black-and-white boxing drama of 2016, The happiest day of Olli Maki’s life, was among the most original debuts of the year, winning first prize at Un Certain Regard. He graduated from the main competition with this adaptation of Rosa Liksom’s 2011 novel about a woman traveling by train to Moscow at the end of the Soviet Union, and the eruption in her loneliness of a former Russian soldier whose stories horrible open up a whole world. beyond his experience.

Everything went well

Director Francois Ozon

The prolific Cannes regular finds the writer Emmanuèle Bernheim, his collaborator on Swimming pool and 5 × 2, for this drama about an 85-year-old man who calls his daughter to his bedside after being left half-paralyzed by a major stroke, asking her to help her end her life. Featured Sophie Marceau, André Dussollier, Charlotte Rampling and Hanna Schygulla.

The French dispatch

Director Wes anderson

Back on the Croisette almost a decade later Moonrise Kingdom, the most elegant artisan of American cinema brings together an ensemble of weight – Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan and Bill Murray among them – in a dramatic comedy revolving three stories published by the French foreign office (in the fanciful town of Ennui-sur-Blasé) of a fictitious Kansas newspaper preparing its latest issue.

A hero

Director Asghar Farhadi

The Oscar-winning Iranian director behind A separation, Seller and The past received a warmer welcome than usual for its 2019 foray into the international mystery, Everyone knows. Plot details of his new Farsi-language film are being kept under wraps, though the suspenseful tale appears to be a homecoming of the extremely intimate domestic dramas of internal family conflicts that put him on the map.

Memory

Director Apitchatpong Weerasethakul

The maestro of contemplative cinema who won the Palme d’Or in 2010 for Uncle Boonmee who can remember his past lives undertakes his first project in English. Tilda Swinton, always adventurous, plays a woman traveling in Colombia who investigates the origins of a strange sound that surprises her in a mood piece that promises to continue the director’s fascination with dreams and nature.

Nitrame

Director Justin kurzel

The Australian director follows his iconoclastic punk outlaw western, True story of the Kelly Gang, with what promises to be a crude account of the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. Caleb Landry Jones, Anthony LaPaglia, Essie Davis and Judy Davis star in this review of the events leading up to the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania in 1996, which left 35 people dead and prompted an immediate tightening of national control laws firearms.

Red rocket

Director Sean Boulanger

The distinctive indie director who garnered attention with his rambling underclass odyssey Mandarin and The Florida project has previously used the porn industry as a narrative backdrop, in her 2012 drama Starlet. His latest work is described as a grim, funny yet human portrayal of a uniquely American con artist, starring Simon Rex as a stranded adult movie star returning to a small Texas hometown that barely tolerates him. .