Entertainment
Most Anticipated Competition Titles – The Hollywood Reporter
With the return of the Cannes Film Festival to the calendar after the break due to last year’s pandemic, which competition titles should not be missed?
Here’s a look at some potential highlights in a main lineup stacked with A-lister artists.
Annette
Director Leos Carax
Nine years later Sacred Motors, his crazy and darkly comical kaleidoscope of the existence of an actor, the ecstatic and doomed punk poet of French love returns with a first film in English that takes him to the most romantic of genres, comedy musical. Adam Driver plays a stand-up comedian married to famed opera singer Marion Cotillard in a story that revolves around their surprisingly gifted daughter. The original screenplay, music, and songs are by brothers Ron and Russell Mael of the art-pop group Sparks, recently celebrated in Edgar Wright’s full-length documentary.
Benedetta
Director Paul Verhoeven
The Dutch provocateur shook the creative shackles of his Hollywood years with an invigorating return to 2000s European stories and sets, first with the WWII thriller. Black book and then the rape revenge psycho-drama It, which gave Isabelle Huppert one of the most defining roles of her career. The director has always been known for his outspoken treatment of sexuality, and the latter, along with Virginie Efira and Charlotte Rampling, explores the life of a lesbian nun in Renaissance Italy.
Bergman Island
Director Mia Hansen-Løve
The director of another superlative showcase for Isabelle Huppert, Things to come, this time, presents Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps as an inspiration-seeking filmmaker couple at a summer retreat on the Swedish island that served the role for Ingmar Bergman. But their pilgrimage blurs the lines between fact and fiction in a drama that also stars Mia Wasikowska.
Compartment n ° 6
Director Juho kuosmanen
Finnish director’s idiosyncratic black-and-white boxing drama of 2016, The happiest day of Olli Maki’s life, was among the most original debuts of the year, winning first prize at Un Certain Regard. He graduated from the main competition with this adaptation of Rosa Liksom’s 2011 novel about a woman traveling by train to Moscow at the end of the Soviet Union, and the eruption in her loneliness of a former Russian soldier whose stories horrible open up a whole world. beyond his experience.
Everything went well
Director Francois Ozon
The prolific Cannes regular finds the writer Emmanuèle Bernheim, his collaborator on Swimming pool and 5 × 2, for this drama about an 85-year-old man who calls his daughter to his bedside after being left half-paralyzed by a major stroke, asking her to help her end her life. Featured Sophie Marceau, André Dussollier, Charlotte Rampling and Hanna Schygulla.
The French dispatch
Director Wes anderson
Back on the Croisette almost a decade later Moonrise Kingdom, the most elegant artisan of American cinema brings together an ensemble of weight – Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan and Bill Murray among them – in a dramatic comedy revolving three stories published by the French foreign office (in the fanciful town of Ennui-sur-Blasé) of a fictitious Kansas newspaper preparing its latest issue.
A hero
Director Asghar Farhadi
The Oscar-winning Iranian director behind A separation, Seller and The past received a warmer welcome than usual for its 2019 foray into the international mystery, Everyone knows. Plot details of his new Farsi-language film are being kept under wraps, though the suspenseful tale appears to be a homecoming of the extremely intimate domestic dramas of internal family conflicts that put him on the map.
Memory
Director Apitchatpong Weerasethakul
The maestro of contemplative cinema who won the Palme d’Or in 2010 for Uncle Boonmee who can remember his past lives undertakes his first project in English. Tilda Swinton, always adventurous, plays a woman traveling in Colombia who investigates the origins of a strange sound that surprises her in a mood piece that promises to continue the director’s fascination with dreams and nature.
Nitrame
Director Justin kurzel
The Australian director follows his iconoclastic punk outlaw western, True story of the Kelly Gang, with what promises to be a crude account of the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. Caleb Landry Jones, Anthony LaPaglia, Essie Davis and Judy Davis star in this review of the events leading up to the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania in 1996, which left 35 people dead and prompted an immediate tightening of national control laws firearms.
Red rocket
Director Sean Boulanger
The distinctive indie director who garnered attention with his rambling underclass odyssey Mandarin and The Florida project has previously used the porn industry as a narrative backdrop, in her 2012 drama Starlet. His latest work is described as a grim, funny yet human portrayal of a uniquely American con artist, starring Simon Rex as a stranded adult movie star returning to a small Texas hometown that barely tolerates him. .
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/cannes-2021-festival-competition-films-picks-1234974815/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]