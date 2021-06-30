Kaleidoscope’s Erin Upchurch on threats from the legislature, alongside LGBTQ youth

With a mission to serve LGBTQIA + youth and young adults, the Kaleidoscope Youth Center is a leading advocate for the LGBTQ + community in Columbus.

Each day, their priorities were to provide safe spaces, basic needs, a sense of belonging and access to a supportive community.

But during the pandemic, the way Kaleidoscope responded to those needs changed. Instead of their in-person drop-in center, they’ve switched to virtual drop-ins, using platforms like Instagram and Discord.

From May to December of last year, the organization reached out to over 2,000 young people via Discord and nearly 1,600 via Instagram. They also had nearly 60 young people looking for accommodation, where the center was able to provide case management and provide connections and referrals.

During the first quarter of this year, Kaleidoscope served an average of 136 youth per day through its online program.

Kaleidoscope plans to reopen its visitor center in mid-July with a hybrid of in-person and virtual programming.

One thing we noticed was that so many young people joined us virtually who were unable to access the center for multiple reasons, said Erin Upchurch, executive director of Kaleidoscope. And even some people who weren’t in Columbus or central Ohio, or even in the state. So we want to maintain that expansion and accessibility as we move forward.

The pandemic also led to the launch of a resource collection program allowing young people to collect meals, personal care items, clothing and more once a week instead of the daily meals they served and regular access. resources before the pandemic.

Upchurch says the organization has seen many food insecure young people coming to collect food.

Many of our young people were contributing to the income of their families, the 16, 17, 15 year olds who came to collect food to feed their whole family, she said.

As the increased attacks On access to abortion and reproductive health care, the Ohio legislature has seen several bills that violate LGBTQ + rights surface in recent years, especially amid the pandemic.

From a push to ban transgender athletes from women’s sport to refusal to modify birth certificates to reflect gender identity (leading to trial transgender people in Ohio won), Upchurch said that the fact that conversations are happening that question the validity or even the very existence of LGBTQ + people is glaring.

I think the tabling of these bills and these public conversations [are] really abusive and harmful to children and young people trying to live, Upchurch said. I think it’s irresponsible, and it’s a form of violence.

Upchurch notes the language recently added to the state budget proposal, allowing doctors, hospitals or health insurance companies to refuse to provide or pay for health services that violate their conscience on the basis of moral, ethical or religious beliefs.

Abortion and LGBTQ rights advocates have previously criticized the move, describing the so-called conscience clause as a last-minute and sneaky addition that would threaten the health of LGBTQ + Ohioans.

We call @GovMikeDeWine veto all measures that continue to threaten the health and safety of LGBTQ Ohioans, those seeking reproductive health care, Ohioans with disabilities, and the right to vote. Ohio ACLU (@acluohio) June 28, 2021

Upchurch is a licensed social worker and maintains that she doesn’t choose who she wants to serve.

And if I do, then I don’t need to train, she said. Refusing someone who needs care because of your own belief system, I think that’s a form of malpractice.

Last week the Ohio House approved the ban on transgender athletes, after being added to an unrelated, if not bipartisan, bill allowing varsity athletes to take advantage of their name and likeness.

The Ohio Senate rejected the change, which for a time raised concerns about whether the Name, Image and Likeness Bill would become law in line with other states, allowing for recruitment equal for Ohio schools.

The General Assembly ended up adding the NIL language to the state budget separately from the ban on trans athletes on Monday.

Because Gov. Mike DeWine has a veto over the budget, advocates urge him to veto measures that threaten access to health care for LGBTQ + Ohioans, among other troublesome measures.

Upchurch said it was important for advocates like Kaleidoscope to let LGBTQ + youth know they support them.

We want to keep our young people alive, we want them to thrive. We want them to know that they are not who these people say they are, she said.

As one of Columbus’ foremost voices and personalities serving LGBTQ + youth, Upchurch received the city’s ShellabargerIlluminator award earlier this month. She sees the award as a sign that Kaleidoscope’s work is impacting the communities that need to be served.

It’s not about her, she said, even though her name is on it.

It’s recognized because I make a difference in people’s lives and in our community, she said. And the other element around, which I love, is that I was nominated and chosen by my peers.

Although she is a prominent voice, she doesn’t care to participate in much of the public discourse, especially when those conversations begin to dehumanize LGBTQ + youth.

Even though she thinks these conversations are inappropriate, she said it’s best to respond by standing by their side.

Attacking the other side and saying how awful it is is fine, but we [moreso] need to be seeded and poured into LGBTQ + people, young people in particular, let them know we love them, that they belong, she said. Our young people and others need to know that there are people who are accomplices with them, who defend them, who defend their dignity and their humanity.

For more information visit kycohio.org.