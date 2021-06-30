When Priyanka Chopra dispelled misconceptions about Bollywood on an American talk show





Priyanka Chopra left her mark in Bollywood as well as Hollywood with her acting skills. The actress is often referred to as a global icon by various media. In 2018, Priyanka made an appearance on the talk show Late at night with Seth Meyers to promote his show Quantico. During the interview, the actress dispelled various misconceptions people had about Bollywood and how the industry was extremely stereotypical. Priyanka Chopra on How People Stereotype Bollywood Priyanka Chopra in Late at night with Seth Meyers speaking about Bollywood, he said it was extremely boring how Americans think of Bollywood as a genre. The actress explained that Bollywood is not a genre but an entire industry which includes various genres of films like drama, comedy, action and horror. She went on to say that Bollywood was stereotypical and music was an important part of Hindi films, but the actors did not spontaneously engage in synchronized dancing. She recounted an incident saying that she once went to a theater where they were selling flavored popcorn in Bollywood. Piggy Chops said it was boring how they tried to fit an entire industry into one flavor. Post by Priyanka Chopra on World Refugee Day Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on World Refugee Day, the actress shared a video of her trip to different refugee camps. As she shared the message, she wrote a long note to honor the refugees. Part of his note said “Today, we honor the strength and courage of those who were forced to flee their countries of origin to escape conflict or persecution. As all faced the effects of the pandemic, the plight of refugees around the world continues. Children are the most affected, witnesses of pain and suffering that no child should feel. The stories they told me have shaken me so many horrible experiences that it’s hard to understand. For their sake we must never forget. On the work side, Piggy Chops will soon be seen in the theromantic dramaText for youopposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She had also been cast for an undisclosed role inMatrix. Chopra is also set to star alongside Mindy Kaling in an Indo-American wedding comedy. IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA INSTAGRAM Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

