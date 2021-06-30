foundation of the Upland Street offering free entry to museums





The Newton-based Highland Street Foundation has released a calendar of free activities taking place in August. Every day a museum, zoo, nature sanctuary or event is offered with no admission fee. August Adventures, inspired by Highland Streets’ long-running Free Fun Fridays program, will provide rewarding opportunities for individuals, children and families across the Commonwealth. From children’s museums to art sanctuaries to nature, there is something for everyone. It’s our collective way of welcoming the community. Like many industries, arts, culture and entertainment venues have been hit hard by the pandemic, and we hope they can bounce back quickly as things start to normalize, Highland Streets Executive Director Blake Jordan said. , in a press release. The August Adventures program offers opportunities throughout the state, from Greater Boston to Cape Cod, through central and western Massachusetts. Some sites have limited capacities and require prior registration. Tickets will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Visit the Highland Street Foundations website for links to individual opportunities. Founded in 1989, the Highland Street Foundation is committed to meeting the most pressing needs and concerns of children and families in Massachusetts. The Highland Street Foundation provides access and opportunities in education, housing, mentoring, healthcare, the environment and the arts. Visit www.highlandstreet.orgto register and for more information Here is the schedule: August 1: Commonwealth Shakespeare August 2: Cape Cod Children’s Museum August 3: Capron Park Zoo August 4: Greater Fall River Children’s Museum August 5: Fitchburg Art Museum August 6: Fruitlands Museum, The Trustees August 7: Falmouth Museums on the Green August 8: Berkshire Museum August 9: New Bedford Whaling Museum August 10: The Carrousel de la Voie Verte August 11: Springfield Museums August 12: Museum of African American History August 13: Worcester Art Museum August 14: Mass Audubons Drumlin Farm August 15: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy August 16: Children’s Museum in Holyoke August 17: The Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston August 18: Boston Childrens Museum August 19: Eric Carle Museum August 20: Wenham Museum August 21: Larz Anderson Automobile Museum August 22: Peabody Essex Museum August 23: Audubons Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary August 24: deCordova Sculpture Park & ​​Museum, The Trustees August 25: Carousel Paragon August 26: Fuller Craft Museum August 27: Cape Cod Museum of Art August 28: Out of the park (Boston Common) August 29: Mass Audubons Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary August 30: Castle Hill, directors August 31: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/entertainment/arts/2021/06/29/highland-street-foundation-offering-free-museum-admission-museums/7804914002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos