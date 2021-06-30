Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of Bollywood vulgarity, asks filmmakers to stick to original content

June 30, 2021: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of the vulgarity of Bollywood, saying it is a bad influence on the people of his country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of Bollywood vulgarity

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of the vulgarity of Bollywood and has also called on Pakistani filmmakers to stick to the original content of their films. Imran said that the vulgarity in the film industry started from Hollywood and then went to Bollywood.

Gradually vulgarity was also displayed in Pakistani content.

Image: Google

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of Bollywood vulgarity, says he wants originality in the film industry

Khan warns of the vulgarity of Bollywood during a speech at an awards ceremony.

He called on his filmmakers not to be swayed or intimidated by vulgarity in Hollywood and Bollywood as well.

I want originality in our film industry and that it brings a new way of thinking. The vulgarity went from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then that kind of culture was promoted here, Khan said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister was addressing a National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) award ceremony in Islamabad.

He also referred to the popularity of Pakistan TV shows in India, and urged filmmakers and creators in the country to stick to new and unique content in the production of such shows.

Also read: Reactions fly fast and furiously at Taslima Nasreen on Imran Khan’s tweet

Imran Khan controversy

In April, Imran Khan created an uproar when he said vulgarity was the main reason for the increase in violence and sexual abuse in Pakistan, especially against women and children.

In response to a question about whether women’s clothing causes sexual violence, he replied: If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. . It is common sense. I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a whole different social way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to a point – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society. It depends on the society you live in. If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them.

His remarks provoked immense backlash.

Written by: Namasya Nandini Swain