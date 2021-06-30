Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized with pneumonia in Mumbai. Actor now stable and responding well

Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalized in Mumbai with pneumonia. The veteran actor has been on treatment for two days and according to his recent health update he is stable and recovering well.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH HOSPITALIZED FOR PNEUMONIA

Naseeruddin Shah is currently admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, where he is receiving treatment for pneumonia. A patch was found in the actor’s lungs after which he had to be hospitalized immediately. His manager has now confirmed that the actor is stable and responding well to treatment.

Naseeruddin Shahs manager provided an update on his state of health to a leading daily. According to the statement, he has been in the hospital for two days. He is under medical supervision. He was brought in with pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately. His condition is stable and he responds well to treatment.

There are reports that Naseeruddin Shah is expected to be released within a day. His wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and his children are in the hospital with him.

NASEERUDDIN SHAHS WIFE RATNA PATHAK SAYS EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL

Naseeruddin Shah’s wife Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the 70-year-old actor is responding well to the treatment. She told PTI: “Yes, he has a little patch and everything is under control. He is responding well to the treatment, so hopefully hell will be released soon.

CAREER OF NASEERUDDIN SHAH

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The Indian government awarded him the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. In 2020, his Bandish Bandits web series was a huge success. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Naseeruddin Shahs’ latest release was Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.