Connect with us

Entertainment

Watch: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu embraces dark, twisted role in Haseen Dillruba

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 



Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in “Haseen Dillruba”
Image Credit: Netflix

Bollywood love stories are known to be sickening and sweet with perfect lead actors at their center.

But director Vinil Mathews’ new psychological thriller with a heavy layer of romance and passion Haseen Dillruba, starring talented trio Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, cannot be accused of playing it safe or sanity. There is absolutely no cover up of the imperfect lovers who commit ungodly misdeeds in the name of love and desire in Haseen Dillruba which translates to Beautiful Lover.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, this film, a harmonious blend of romance, mystery and thrill, highlights the lively and egotistical Rani (a perfect Pannu) who marries a drab and modest young man Rishi (a Massey on the verge) . Sparks don’t fly between this pair of fire and ice right away, but there is enough friction and passion between the two to stick them together.

In a Zoom interview with Gulf News, Pannu dubbed his latest film Manmarziyaan with Murderous Murder.

She was referring to her 2018 hit film directed by Anurag Kashyap, in which she played an impulsive woman who marries a mature groom to upset her phobic boyfriend.

1.2256561-26331641

A photo of ‘Manmarziyaan’
Image Credit: Provided

Pannus’ character in the very famous Manmarziyaan was on the verge of self-destruction, but his turn in Haseen Dillruba is much more wicked and evil.

We are all curvy in our own way … Rani is very eccentric … [she] believes that she is the ultimate thing in her own head, she reacts as if there is no greater alpha than her in any room. I had to learn to be the greatest alpha ever, Pannu said.

Her character Rani is the portrayal of a femme fatale who believes her latent sexuality is irresistible to the opposite sex.

Taapsee Pan in 'Haseen Dillruba'

Taapsee Pan in ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Image Credit: Netflix

She’s not conventionally me, but it’s always fun to play someone who isn’t you Believe me I’m not that sultry in real life and the things Rani does and behaves like is a wacky concept for me as a person She’s so dramatic and over the top, Pannu said.

The National Award-winning actress has wowed audiences in powerful female-directed films such as Thappad, A Burning Tale of Domestic Violence, and Pink, who spoke about the importance of consent. Speaking about the daring of her character, Pannu gave an example of how Rani arrogantly states that an average looking guy like Rishi has grabbed a desirable beauty like her.

These are some of the lines that I will never have to pronounce otherwise and I made sure to enjoy it thoroughly, Pannu said.

Massey, who plays the seemingly shy and caring Rishi with impeccable finesse, was equally excited to play a complex character who oscillates between playing nice and bad.

In the last seven or eight years we have seen the advent of small town Indian stories but this one stood out As an actor I never had the opportunity to play a walking character. on the tightrope between black area and white area. Rishi belongs somewhere in the gray area, so this was an opportunity for me to explore the unexplored, Massey said.

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in “Haseen Dillruba”
Image Credit: Netflix

A few scenes even reveal how emasculated Rishi feels when constantly belittled by his domineering wife.

Come on, she’s so intimidating, how the hell can someone perform under such pressure? You can’t even think straight. And have you heard her laundry list of what she wants in her man! Massey laughs.

Rani is so egotistical that she happily makes a list of qualities she was looking for in her ideal man, prompting Rishi to ask her if she expected all of these qualities in one person. In his eyes, Rishi was never up to the task. Step into the man of his dreams with a well-sculpted torso, effectively played by Harshvardhan Rane.

Yaar, this is our resident Pamela Anderson !, Pannu chimes, referring to the actress from the hit TV series Alert in Malibu.

Rane, who comes into Ranis’ life as a symbolic macho man, was given a brief summary.

Harshvardhan Rane and Taapsee Pannu in 'Haseen Dillruba'

Harshvardhan Rane and Taapsee Pannu in ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Image Credit: Netflix

Here’s how they explained my role to me in one line: Beta, tumne Baywatch dekhi hai Beta, woh joh bhaag ke aati hai red swimsuit mein, wohi ho tum [Son, have you seen Baywatch? Son, you are that girl who runs on the beach with that red swimsuit!] I didn’t have to step into my character’s skin, I just had to show some skin, Rane said with a laugh. While his co-stars laughed at him saying he was a feast for the eyes being glorified in the film, the director was particular that his role was not reductive or one-dimensional.

The actor in me had to trust my director completely When I first heard of my role, I wondered if my character would look hateful, but he has a human side that comes to the fore. end and I’m happy for it, said Rane.

This is precisely what director Mathew intended to build; he wanted to create a world filled with human and imperfect characters. For example, Rishi may look like a harmless guy next door, but there’s a little part about him defined by his latent male ego, Mathew points out. It’s a nod to the average Indian man who sometimes lets his ego dictate his life and conduct. The film also explores the idea of ​​how there is a wicked beast in every human being.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in “Haseen Dillruba”
Image Credit: Netflix

Each character in my film also has their own set of vulnerabilities. I wanted to show real people who are not judged as pure black and white. I wanted to reverse the tropes seen in Bollywood movies where you would expect the character to stick to certain lines. Haseen Dillruba is more than a small town romantic comedy. It might sound like a frivolous and fun romantic comedy, but there is a horrific twist, too. You don’t know who to trust in this movie, Mathew said.

The director also points out that real-life love stories are often more dysfunctional and terrifying than those shown on the big screen.

A photo of 'Haseen Dillruba'

A photo of ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Image Credit: Netflix

You know that the Maria Susairaj affair [Kannada actress and her naval officer boyfriend was jailed for murdering TV executive Neeraj Grover in 2008] or this case in Chennai where a lover and his wife killed the husband, and they poured acid on her lover so that he could pretend to be her dead husband, he said. There are so many of these real crimes. Sometimes the facts are stranger than the fiction.

Don’t miss it!

Haseen Dillruba is released on Netflix on July 2.

Every time writer Kanika Dhillon comes to me with a movie, I know it must be something that isn’t a downright conventional or cheerful woman. I didn’t expect to play this sweet character in Haseen Dillruba I think I got a pro at playing slightly indented characters, said Taapsee Pannu, excelling in gray and complex roles.

– Taapsee Pannu on excellence in gray roles

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/watch-bollywood-star-taapsee-pannu-embraces-dark-and-twisted-role-in-haseen-dillruba-1.80322691

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: