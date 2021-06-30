Watch: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu embraces dark, twisted role in Haseen Dillruba



Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in “Haseen Dillruba”

Bollywood love stories are known to be sickening and sweet with perfect lead actors at their center.

But director Vinil Mathews’ new psychological thriller with a heavy layer of romance and passion Haseen Dillruba, starring talented trio Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, cannot be accused of playing it safe or sanity. There is absolutely no cover up of the imperfect lovers who commit ungodly misdeeds in the name of love and desire in Haseen Dillruba which translates to Beautiful Lover.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, this film, a harmonious blend of romance, mystery and thrill, highlights the lively and egotistical Rani (a perfect Pannu) who marries a drab and modest young man Rishi (a Massey on the verge) . Sparks don’t fly between this pair of fire and ice right away, but there is enough friction and passion between the two to stick them together.

In a Zoom interview with Gulf News, Pannu dubbed his latest film Manmarziyaan with Murderous Murder.

She was referring to her 2018 hit film directed by Anurag Kashyap, in which she played an impulsive woman who marries a mature groom to upset her phobic boyfriend.

A photo of ‘Manmarziyaan’

Pannus’ character in the very famous Manmarziyaan was on the verge of self-destruction, but his turn in Haseen Dillruba is much more wicked and evil.

We are all curvy in our own way … Rani is very eccentric … [she] believes that she is the ultimate thing in her own head, she reacts as if there is no greater alpha than her in any room. I had to learn to be the greatest alpha ever, Pannu said.

Her character Rani is the portrayal of a femme fatale who believes her latent sexuality is irresistible to the opposite sex.

Taapsee Pan in ‘Haseen Dillruba’

She’s not conventionally me, but it’s always fun to play someone who isn’t you Believe me I’m not that sultry in real life and the things Rani does and behaves like is a wacky concept for me as a person She’s so dramatic and over the top, Pannu said.

The National Award-winning actress has wowed audiences in powerful female-directed films such as Thappad, A Burning Tale of Domestic Violence, and Pink, who spoke about the importance of consent. Speaking about the daring of her character, Pannu gave an example of how Rani arrogantly states that an average looking guy like Rishi has grabbed a desirable beauty like her.

These are some of the lines that I will never have to pronounce otherwise and I made sure to enjoy it thoroughly, Pannu said.

Massey, who plays the seemingly shy and caring Rishi with impeccable finesse, was equally excited to play a complex character who oscillates between playing nice and bad.

In the last seven or eight years we have seen the advent of small town Indian stories but this one stood out As an actor I never had the opportunity to play a walking character. on the tightrope between black area and white area. Rishi belongs somewhere in the gray area, so this was an opportunity for me to explore the unexplored, Massey said.

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in “Haseen Dillruba”

A few scenes even reveal how emasculated Rishi feels when constantly belittled by his domineering wife.

Come on, she’s so intimidating, how the hell can someone perform under such pressure? You can’t even think straight. And have you heard her laundry list of what she wants in her man! Massey laughs.

Rani is so egotistical that she happily makes a list of qualities she was looking for in her ideal man, prompting Rishi to ask her if she expected all of these qualities in one person. In his eyes, Rishi was never up to the task. Step into the man of his dreams with a well-sculpted torso, effectively played by Harshvardhan Rane.

Yaar, this is our resident Pamela Anderson !, Pannu chimes, referring to the actress from the hit TV series Alert in Malibu.

Rane, who comes into Ranis’ life as a symbolic macho man, was given a brief summary.

Harshvardhan Rane and Taapsee Pannu in ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Here’s how they explained my role to me in one line: Beta, tumne Baywatch dekhi hai Beta, woh joh bhaag ke aati hai red swimsuit mein, wohi ho tum [Son, have you seen Baywatch? Son, you are that girl who runs on the beach with that red swimsuit!] I didn’t have to step into my character’s skin, I just had to show some skin, Rane said with a laugh. While his co-stars laughed at him saying he was a feast for the eyes being glorified in the film, the director was particular that his role was not reductive or one-dimensional.

The actor in me had to trust my director completely When I first heard of my role, I wondered if my character would look hateful, but he has a human side that comes to the fore. end and I’m happy for it, said Rane.

This is precisely what director Mathew intended to build; he wanted to create a world filled with human and imperfect characters. For example, Rishi may look like a harmless guy next door, but there’s a little part about him defined by his latent male ego, Mathew points out. It’s a nod to the average Indian man who sometimes lets his ego dictate his life and conduct. The film also explores the idea of ​​how there is a wicked beast in every human being.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in “Haseen Dillruba”

Each character in my film also has their own set of vulnerabilities. I wanted to show real people who are not judged as pure black and white. I wanted to reverse the tropes seen in Bollywood movies where you would expect the character to stick to certain lines. Haseen Dillruba is more than a small town romantic comedy. It might sound like a frivolous and fun romantic comedy, but there is a horrific twist, too. You don’t know who to trust in this movie, Mathew said.

The director also points out that real-life love stories are often more dysfunctional and terrifying than those shown on the big screen.

A photo of ‘Haseen Dillruba’

You know that the Maria Susairaj affair [Kannada actress and her naval officer boyfriend was jailed for murdering TV executive Neeraj Grover in 2008] or this case in Chennai where a lover and his wife killed the husband, and they poured acid on her lover so that he could pretend to be her dead husband, he said. There are so many of these real crimes. Sometimes the facts are stranger than the fiction.

Haseen Dillruba is released on Netflix on July 2.