Myanmar to release 2,000 prisoners, drops charges against actors | Politics News

Myanmar military authorities plan to release around 2,000 people from prisons across the country, according to information released on Wednesday, as state television said the generals were dropping charges against the actors and other celebrities who participated in the killings. anti-coup demonstrations.

At least 700 of the prisoners will be released from Yangons Insein prison, prison chief Zaw Zaw told Reuters news agency.

The prison chief, however, declined to say who would be released from the country’s sprawling prison complex where some of those who participated in the mass protests were taken.

Rumors that the prisoners would be released began on Saturday, as some of the detainees’ family members gathered outside the prison. Hundreds of people were already waiting outside the prison on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the release of some inmates.

In April, military leaders ordered the release of more than 23,000 prisoners from the country’s prisons as part of a New Year’s amnesty, although few of those arrested after the February 1 coup were included.

BREAKING: Myanmar’s coup regime will release more than 2,000 prisoners across the country on Wednesday. It is not clear whether those charged under section 505a of the Criminal Code for incitement, including journalists, will be among those released. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar Myanmar now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) June 30, 2021

The news came a day after the country’s military government dropped charges against 24 celebrities who had been declared wanted for inciting their part in mass rallies and civil disobedience against the generals’ takeover.

Actors, athletes, social media influencers, doctors and teachers are among the hundreds of people wanted for opposing the military that seized power from the elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Among the 120 celebrities sought are singers Lin Lin and Chit Thu Wai, actors Phway Phway, Eaindra Kyaw Zin and Pyay Ti Oo and model May Myat Noe. Actor and model Paing Takhon, famous in both Myanmar and Thailand, was arrested in April, while actor Pyay Ti Oo and his wife Eaindra Kyaw Zin surrendered to police.

Army-run television station Myawaddy said charges against the 24 were dropped because their involvement was the result of external factors.

Since taking power, the military has struggled to govern in the face of daily protests and strikes that have crippled both official and private affairs. There has also been an increase in local rebellions.

Arrest warrants have been issued for nearly 2,000 people since the coup, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which is monitoring the situation. He said more than 5,200 people are currently in detention.

Stay united

Meanwhile, Aung San’s trial judge Suu Kyi on Tuesday dismissed a motion to dismiss evidence at the heart of a case that could see her jailed for up to two years for incitement, her legal team said.

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been detained since February 1.

She is charged with a range of offenses ranging from bribery and breaking coronavirus rules to unlawfully possessing two-way radios and instigating crimes against state claims her lawyers dismiss .

The head of his legal team, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters the prosecution filed evidence he believed to be inadmissible, but the judge allowed it.

The evidence includes letters which the prosecution say were issued by Aung San Suu Kyis’ National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the days following the coup, which were widely reported. shared on social networks.

Aung San Suu Kyi, seated on the left, and several senior civilian officials have been detained since the February 1 military coup [File: MRTV via Reuters TV]

One urged embassies not to recognize the military government, among several documents which Khin Maung Zaw said were neither signed by Aung San Suu Kyi nor by his co-defendants, ousted President Win Myint and former Mayor of Naypyidaw Myo Aung.

There is no sign on the documents. They pulled the document from the internet, he said.

They did not indicate how they extracted the documents, what technology they used to extract the documents they just submitted to the court. This is the reason why we opposed.

Aung San Suu Kyis’ communication with the public was done through his lawyers.

Legal team member Min Min Soe told reporters she urged people to stand united. Please be united.

SAC terrorist troops have been stationed at all Dawei checkpoints since 6 a.m. in Tanintharyi Division. They inspected all vehicles, cell phones and asked everyone to provide their name, address and signature before entering and leaving town.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/FoBu5Boonu Kyaw Zayar Lin (@kzy_linn) June 30, 2021

Min Min Soe also said that Aung San Suu Kyi heard testimony on Tuesday that she flouted coronavirus restrictions in the November election, which her National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

In an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik published on Monday, coup leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the fate of Aung San Suu Kyis was not in his hands.

I am not a judge. I can’t say what’s going to happen. I can’t give orders on what to do with it, he reportedly said.

The judges will do it, according to the law, and then the judges will decide what will happen to him, as the law requires.

Pockets of protests continued across the country on Wednesday demanding an end to military rule and the release of detained activists and opposition leaders.