Historical walks to explore the murals of Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND – The tobacco was heavy. Cigars were a nickel. And, as we can see now, the paint was tough in downtown Port Townsend, where many brick buildings provided a canvas for promotion.

The “ghost murals” on the old structures of the city are the stars of a new tour which will begin in July: the “Vanishing Murals” walk, a walk of 1.6 km with 10 points of interest. The Jefferson County Historical Society leads the way every Saturday July 10 through August 28.

Tours are already filling up as their maximum is 12 participants, said Tara McCauley, the historical society’s director of education and public programs.

Tickets can be purchased through JCHSmuseum.org; admission is $ 10 for members of the historical society and $ 16 for non-members.

If not sold out shortly before the 11 a.m. start time on Saturday, tickets will be released at the Jefferson County Museum of Art & History, 540 Water St.

Customers can also purchase tickets at the museum, which is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For information or to purchase by phone, the number is 360-385-1003.

“We had so much fun putting together this tour,” said McCauley, who alternates with education and program assistant Amy Swanson guiding the walks.

As soon as they started working on it, other murals seemed to pop up – “and the tour didn’t even hit them all,” she said.

The paintings advertise products – Owl cigars, Bull Durham tobacco – as well as names of owners such as Waterman & Katz and Lewis Emporium.

The tattoo studio on Tyler and Washington streets carries an aged ad for a tailor.

A popular tobacco ad on the Fred Lewis Building in downtown Port Townsend is among many stops on the Vanishing Murals walking tours that begin in July. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)

During the 90-minute loop, participants will learn more about the age and provenance of the murals.

Many were painted between 1885 and 1900 on the newly constructed buildings of Port Townsend, McCauley said. Others, like the compact painting of the Rose Theater on Taylor Street and the Port Townsend Athletic Club billboard on Washington Street, are relatively young: from the latter part of the 20th century.

Over the decades, the elements have marred the murals – some more than others, she noted.

The “OWL Cigars Now” on the Bishop Hotel is crisp and clear, for example, while its “5” has all but disappeared. The Bull Durham bull on the building 132-year-old Fred Lewis looks pretty strong; the image of the Hires root beer below is almost imperceptible.

It’s a mystery, said McCauley, why some sections are vibrant and others weak.

“Was there a fire escape or awning that protected part of the mural, or something built on it that damaged it?” This is the funny thing about the story; we don’t know all the answers, ”she said.

Companies like Owl Cigars have run their giant ads across the United States, McCauley added, while other murals are unique billboards in Port Townsend for turn-of-the-century entrepreneurs.

This season, “we really wanted to do some outdoor programming with small groups,” she said, so wall walks were ideal.

The historical society may offer another round of walking tours in the fall, but for now, McCauley is hoping residents and visitors will start to notice the town’s ghosts more, as she has.

“Take a walk downtown,” she said, “and keep your eyes peeled.”

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



