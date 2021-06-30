Actress Allison Mack at risk of conviction in NXIVM sex slave case





TV actress faces conviction for role in scandal involving cult group in upstate New York

NEW YORK – TV actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in scandal-ridden cult group in upstate New York, is to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to manipulating charges women to become sex slaves for the spiritual leader of the group. Mack, best known for her role as a close friend of Superman’s young friend in the Smallville series, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. She expected to get credit for cooperating against NXIVM chief Keith Raniere and taking responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women bearing his initials. Devoting myself to the personal development guru has been the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life, she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. I’m sorry for those of you that I brought into NXIVM, ”she wrote. “I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a crooked man.” Under the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines, Mack could face between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars. His defense team has argued in court documents that probation or a house arrest sentence is more appropriate, and prosecutors agreed that any prison sentence should be less than the guidelines range because of his cooperation. The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Macks’ offspring was a tragedy for everyone involved. But that shouldn’t and shouldn’t be the end of the story for Allison Mack, her lawyers wrote in court documents. Mack, 38, was once part of Raniere’s inner circle, whose group attracted millionaires and actors to its adherents. Prosecutors said she became a master over the slaves she ordered to perform, take nude photos and, in some cases, engage in sexual acts with Raniere. As authorities moved closer to Raniere, he fled to Mexico with Mack and others in an attempt to reassemble the group there. He was arrested and sent to the United States in March 2018; Mack was arrested a few days later. Ms Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at the time, according to defense documents. Mack provided information to prosecutors on how Raniere encouraged the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate slaves, government documents said. More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the brand, they added. Branding should involve some type of vulnerable position with hands likely above the head held, almost as if they were tied, like sacrificial, whatever, Raniere told him. Women, he added, should say, “Please mark me. It would be an honor. ‘ Or something like that. Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction for sex trafficking.

