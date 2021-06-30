Bollywood Girl in Hollywood – Rediff.com

Meet Joya Nandy Kazi, Hollywood’s go-to choreographer for traditional Indian dance and Bollywood style dance routines.

IMAGE: Joya Kazi as Sita. All photographs: courtesy of Joya Nandy Kazi

Based in Los Angeles Joya Kazy is making waves in Hollywood as a premier choreographer of traditional Indian dance and Bollywood style dance routines.

Recently awarded at the US Telly Awards for Choreographed and Starring Commercials, Joya’s dance portfolio includes television, movies, commercials, live performances and music videos.

She was the first South Asian to sit on the jury for the World Choreography Awards, the Oscars for dance.

After doing shows with Shiamak Davar, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun and other stars, Joya was part of the IIFA Awards in Tampa, Florida in 2014.

She has also worked as a choreographer with sports teams such as the Sacremento Kings and the Dallas Cowboys.

Among her students, she includes Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and Avantika Vandanapu, who will be seen next in Disney’s Turn.

Joya’s most notable work has been her choreography and dance performance in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show. I have never.

Troubled by the incorrect portrayal of Indian dance and culture in the West, Joya made it her mission to bring authentic Indian classical dance and present it in its valid forms.

“My approach has always been to present traditional Indian dance in a very dignified way, but also in a modern way so that East and West can be proud of it,” says Joya. Rediff.com Donor Abhijit Masih from her dance studio in Los Angeles.

Joya and her dance company – Joya Kazi Unlimited – provide a bridge between traditional Indian classical dance and the world of Western entertainment.

IMAGE: Jaqueline Fernandez trains with Joya.

Joya Nandy Kazi was born at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to Hindu Muslim parents.

Her mother is a former journalist and producer and her father a former model, actor and pilot.

His father, who appeared in commercials for Weekender, Bajaj Auto and Iodex in the 1980s, had auditioned for the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, which made Salman Khan a star.

“Every time this movie comes out my dad gets a little bitter,” Joya laughs.

The family moved to the Bay Area in California for a better life, balancing American culture with their Indian heritage.

“Unfortunately, not everyone has the capacity of the heart to understand interfaith love and my parents just wanted to offer me a life full of opportunity, devoid of all prejudice,” Joya explains of the decision. of his parents to move to the United States.

Joya recalls being fascinated by classical Indian dance for the first time when she saw Michael Jackson music video Black or white, where we see the king of pop dancing with Yamuna Sangarasivam, an Odissi dancer.

“She’s someone who looks like me and who dances with someone who is the love of my life. I can do it too,” Joya recalls of her first encounter with Indian culture outside of her home.

Joya started training very early, with the support of her Bengali mother who encouraged her to learn Indian classical dance and led her to her various dance classes in the bay area.

Between 4 and 14 years old, Joya learns Kathak, Bharata Natyam, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Manipuri and Kathakali.

“Anywhere I could get training in dance, my mom would take me there and all of my training that I received here in California,” says the dancer-choreographer.

IMAGE: Joya’s parents, Papiha Nandy and Tanseer Kazi.

A Bollywood show with Shah Rukh Khan in the early 2000s sparked young Joya’s decision to make dancing her career.

At SRK’s show, she was blown away by the dancers of Shiamak Davar’s troupe. “It was such an eye-opening moment for me. I just couldn’t take my eyes off the dancers, even though there were all these stars on stage like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai,” Joya recalls.

Soon after, on her 16th birthday, her father gave her a car.

Her mother’s gift was the advice to get in the new car and “fly like a bird.”

It was then that Joya created her dance company – Joya Kazi Unlimited.

“Over the past few years, I have presented myself as a representative of Indian dance to make sure that the way Indian dance and culture is portrayed in the West and in the mainstream media is more authentic, on a level higher and without any stereotypes, ”Joya says of her mission.

And that’s what Mindy Kaling called when she needed an authentic Indian dance performance for one of the episodes of I have never, his show on Netflix.

IMAGE: Joya on the sets of Mindy Kaling I have never.

Along with the excitement of working for a big budget Netflix production with Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Joya also had complete freedom to choreograph the dance sequence, costumes, and cast of the dancers.

Impressed with her choreography, Mindy decided to throw Joya into the show to perform a special dance. puja.

Joya Kazi doesn’t just provide Bollywood dance routines in Hollywood; she also worked in India.

She took part in the dance reality show of Remo D’Souza Dance More in 2017 which was an amazing experience for her as it was her first time visiting India after moving to the United States.

The trip opened doors for connections and projects in Mumbai that have really excited Joya and may come together in the next few months as things return to normal after the pandemic.

IMAGE: Joya on the Dance More sets.

Joya is currently working on a show, Rhythm India, which premieres at the Redlands Bowl in Southern California on July 16. It is a journey of dance and celebration through the temples, villages and modern stages of beautiful India.

Lauren Gottlieb, the Hollywood girl in Bollywood, also hooked up with Joya and they recently collaborated on a special tribute to Madhuri Dixit.

IMAGE: Joya on the sets of an Allu Arjun film.

“Until now I have focused on developing my dancing career, but there have been so many times that the universe has pushed me to be on screen and I have now realized that it is is something I don’t want to ignore anymore, “she says.

“I feel the time has come for me to open my eyes to other things and explore.”

Joya Nandy Kazi pointed out in Hollywood that she is the girl of Bollywood and now hopes to make inroads in Bollywood itself.

