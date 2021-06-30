Today in history 06/30/21 | national

Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
Highlight of today’s history
On June 30, 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent the New York Times or the Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers.
In 1865, eight people, including Marie Surratt and Dr Samuel Mudd, were found guilty by a military commission of conspiracy with John Wilkes booth, the murderer of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)
In 1908, the Tunguska event took place in Russia when an asteroid exploded over Siberia, leaving 800 square miles of trees burned or felled.
In 1917, singer, actress, and activist Lena Horne was born in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1918, labor and socialist activist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland on charges under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech given two weeks earlier denouncing the United States’ involvement in the First World War. global. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched its bloody purge of political and military rivals in Germany in what would come to be known as The Night of the Long Knives.
In 1958, the US Senate passed the Alaska State Bill by 64 to 20 votes.
In 1971, a Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead from suffocation inside their capsule after returning to Earth.
In 1982, the proposed equal rights amendment to the United States Constitution expired, not having received the required number of ratifications for passage, despite the three-year extension of its seven-year deadline.
In 1985, 39 US hostages from a hijacked TWA airliner were released in Beirut after 17 days in detention.
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could prohibit homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court overturned that decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
In 2009, American soldier Pfc. Bowe R. Bergdahl disappeared from his base in eastern Afghanistan, and was later confirmed to have been captured by insurgents. (Bergdahl was released on May 31, 2014 in exchange for five Taliban detainees.)
In 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed fighting a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back to their position.
The UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has issued an indictment naming four suspects in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, including a high-ranking Hezbollah activist linked to the truck bombings of 1983 against the American and French embassies in Kuwait.
conservative television commentator Glenn beck said goodbye to Fox News Channel, airing their last show before going into business.
Say it was the right thing to do, Secretary of Defense Ash carter announced that transgender people would be allowed to openly serve in the U.S. military, ending one of the last service bans in the military.
President Barack Obama signed a bailout for financially strapped Puerto Rico, which faced over $ 70 billion in debt and a large payment due the next day. Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR-tay) was sworn in as President of the Philippines.
An international disaster relief organization has reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among migrants in an asylum seekers’ tent camp on the US-Mexico border.
Senator Lamar Alexandre, R-Tenn., Bluntly called President Donald Trump start wearing a mask, at least part of the time, to set a good example.
Trump has come under increasing pressure to respond to allegations that Russia has offered bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan; the White House said the allegations had not been confirmed. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a landmark bill removing the last state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem. The Boston Arts Commission unanimously voted to remove a statue of a freed slave kneeling at the feet of Abraham Lincoln.
The minor leagues of baseball have canceled their seasons due to the pandemic; more than half of the 160 teams would be threatened with failure.
Actress Lea Massari is 88 years old. Actress Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH) is 85 years old. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 82 years old. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 77 years old. Actor Leonard Whiting is 71 years old. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 70 years old. Actor David Garrison is 69 years old.Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), 68.
Actor-comedian David alan grier, 65.
Actor Vincent donofrio, 62.
Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 59 years old. Actor Rupert Graves is 58 years old.Former boxer Mike Tyson, 55.
Actor Peter Outerbridge is 55 years old. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 52 years old. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: Living Biblically) is 52 years old. Actor Brian Bloom is 51 years old.Actor Monique Potter, 50.
Actor Molly Parker is 49 years old. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 42 years old. Actor Tom Burke is 40 years old.Actor Lizzy caplan, 39.
Actress Susannah Flood is 39 years old. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 38 years old. Country singer Cole Swindell is 38 years old.r & b singer Fancy, 37.
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael phelps, 36.