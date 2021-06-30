George Henare worked as an actor for five decades. Then Covid hit

Famous actor George Henare suffered from severe anxiety when the Covid-19 pandemic left him out of work for the first time in more than 50 years.

I just got off, Heare said from Melbourne, where Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in which he plays Dumbledore, is currently playing at 50% capacity due to Victorian Covid restrictions.

I couldn’t understand what was going on. I was losing my appetite and I couldn’t sleep my God, I didn’t know what was going on.

Provided George Henare as Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Henare had been playing Dumbledore for about six months after playing the role of the Sultan in Aladdin when the pandemic took hold in Australia. The Princess Theater closed initially for a month in March 2020.

READ MORE:

* The great life lessons of the Harry Potter books

* Quick sales success: JK Rowling said no to the Harry Potter game for 10 years

* George Henare registers for the Australian OE

* Theater critic: Te Po



Of course the first month ended, then they said it was going to be another month, then another month, then another month, the 75-year-old recalls.

I had never been in this situation, never in my life. I was so used to working in New Zealand all the time, then coming here to Australia to work, then coming back to New Zealand.

Jason Oxenham / Auckland Suburbans / Stuff Henare, one of New Zealand’s best-known actors on stage and on screen, said he was very determined to seek help with his anxiety.

In a vacuum, Henare said he never considered returning to New Zealand, due to the monthly nature of the theater closing he stopped sleeping, lost interest in food and had struggling to enjoy things that usually bring peace, such as a long daily walk.

He initially resisted asking for help, describing himself as a bloodthirsty spirit and a bit of a control freak, but eventually went to the doctor, who found nothing physically abnormal.

They said, We think it’s anxiety, and I went, Rubbish, I don’t! because I had never experienced anxiety before. Then finally I spoke to a psychologist, and she explained everything to me, and they put me on antidepressants.

N / A Melbourne’s Princess Theater has been closed for 11 months due to the pandemic.

In all, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would be closed for more than 11 months.

Henare was not sure what those months would have been if he hadn’t been given the medication, but said that once healed, the shutdown gave him a chance to reflect.

I suddenly started to rethink my life. I never thought about it before, it never crossed my mind to look back on your life and the past and how you got to where you are now, and all those kinds of things. It has become very interesting.

One of the most surprising achievements is that the Princess Theater was the scene of a pivotal moment in Henares’ professional life.

Raised on a farm on the east coast, Henare was training to be a teacher when an audition with the New Zealand Opera Company landed him a role in a touring production of Gershwins. Porgy and Bess. This production was in Melbourne, at the Princess, in 1965.

I got a letter from the education department saying you’ll come back to teaching now, don’t go, and I sat there in the seat and thought, no, that’s what I want to be. And that’s when I quit [from teachers college] and hello, here I am back at the Princess Theater.

JOHN SELKIRK Henare, with his sister Emma Ngawhare after his investiture as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for theater services following an investiture ceremony at Government House in Auckland in 2010.

With his sanity restored, the reversal also gave Heare the opportunity to revisit an old project.

In 2016, Henare was in the inaugural production of Carl Blands’ play The P, and while Harry potter was on hiatus, he reprized his role as Werihe for an RNZ radio version which airs on Sunday, July 11 (a cover of the play, without Henare, is shown at the Aucklands Bruce Mason Theater on Wednesday and Thursday evenings).

The P she herself represented a kind of retaliation for Henar. The characters in the play are based on plays by famous Kiwi playwright Bruce Mason. Werihe is from Awatea, which premiered as a play in 1968, starring Henare playing Werihes’ son, Matt.

Henare had now stopped taking the antidepressants and, a Covid vaccination, was happy to return to work and hopeful of the Harry potter run continuing unhindered.

But he was glad he had time to reflect on his career, which included iconic roles in films like Once were warriors, the silent, the twisted earth and Dead lands, TV shows like Peak of Mercy, Greenstone and Shortland Street, and a myriad of theater and radio productions. In 2010, he was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Thinking back on the life I have lived and how lucky I have been to have a job all this time, he said. I love everything I get from the work I do.

Catch George in the RNZ radio version of Te P – Sunday July 11 at 3 p.m. The P also performs live on stage at the Bruce Mason Center July 30-31.