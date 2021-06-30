Young Thug to star in Tiffany Haddish, Paul Feig’s “Throw It Back” – The Hollywood Reporter





Young Thug to make acting debut in musical drama Throw it back from producers Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish. Throw it back follows Wytrellm, a high school student who has never stood out from the crowd, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph. According to the project description, the story unfolds “after a controversial Miami rapper’s superstar decides to feature his high school’s renowned dance team in his latest music video, it plunges the school into chaos and Wytrell breaks down. fights for a spot on the team and his last chance to be in the spotlight. Rapper “Go Crazy” will also oversee the film’s soundtrack, as well as executive production. Shadae Lamar Smith will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Rochée Jeffrey. Haddish, who will also have a small role in the film, will be producing She Ready Productions with Melanie Clark through her. Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment, along with Jeffrey. Geoff Ogunlesi and Lynne Hedvig of Feigco will be the executive producers. Throw it back is heading towards the virtual Cannes market, with CAA Media Finance representing the project’s national distribution rights and Mad River handling international sales. Young Thug, who recently won a Billboard record number one with compilation Slime 2 language, is represented by UTA, manager Geoffrey Ogunlesi and Granderson Des Rochers.

